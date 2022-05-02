When SNAP EBT Recipients Will Receive May Payments in South Carolina

SeventyFour / iStock.com

In South Carolina, SNAP is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) and allows recipients to purchase eligible food items at participating locations. Benefits are deposited monthly onto the South Carolina EBT card.

According to the DSS, SNAP recipients can purchase food such as breads and cereals, non-alcoholic beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, dairy products and more with their EBT card. Benefits cannot be used to purchase household items, tobacco, alcohol, pet food or hot prepared foods that are ready to consume.

To check if you’re eligible for SNAP in South Carolina, you can select the “Am I Eligible” option on the DSS Benefits Portal. You can apply online through the portal, in person at a local county office, and by mail or fax.

If you’ve filed a new SNAP application, benefits will be available the day following your case approval. For an ongoing SNAP case, benefits are sent out on the same day every month — at some point between the 1st and the 19th. The day you receive your SNAP benefits depends on the last digit of your case number.

South Carolina has two different SNAP schedules. If you started receiving benefits after Sept. 1, 2012, this is when to expect your May deposit:

Case # ends in Benefits available 1 11th of the month 2 2nd of the month 3 13th of the month 4 4th of the month 5 15th of the month 6 6th of the month 7 17th of the month 8 8th of the month 9 19th of the month 0 10th of the month

If you started receiving SNAP benefits continuously before Sept. 1, 2012, your benefits are sent out from the 1st to the 10th of every month. Here is the May schedule under such circumstances:

Case # ends in Benefits available 1 1st of the month 2 2nd of the month 3 3rd of the month 4 4th of the month 5 5th of the month 6 6th of the month 7 7th of the month 8 8th of the month 9 9th of the month 0 10th of the month

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: When SNAP EBT Recipients Will Receive May Payments in South Carolina