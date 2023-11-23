Snap election speculation as Treasury mulls early Budget

There is heightened speculation that Rishi Sunak could choose to call the next election in the spring - Victoria Jones/PA

Senior Treasury figures have discussed holding an early Budget next February in a move that will fuel speculation that there could be a snap general election in the spring.

Bringing forward the date of the Budget, which is usually held in March, would allow more time for any tax cuts to improve voters’ finances before they go to the ballot box.

The emergence of the discussions comes amid heightened speculation that Rishi Sunak could choose to call the next election in the spring rather than autumn.

February is the earliest the next fiscal statement could be held from now, as the Office for Budget Responsibility, which produces forecasts, must be given a minimum of 10 weeks notice.

On Thursday night, a Treasury source played down the prospect, insisting that Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, was planning for the Budget in March “as normal”.

Some political commentators argued that an early election was made more likely by Wednesday’s giveaway Autumn Statement, which saw £20 billion of tax cuts.

George Osborne, the former chancellor, said Mr Hunt was “opening the door” to a May election but was “unlikely” to walk through it.

Mr Hunt timed his biggest personal tax measure, a 2p reduction in the main rate of National Insurance, to take effect on Jan 6 rather than April, the start of the financial year. Doing so means people will feel the financial benefit of the tax cut for months rather than weeks if a spring 2024 election is called.

Tory election strategists are hoping cutting taxes in the run-up will help convince voters to give them another term in office.

But on Thursday, think tank analysis revealed the scale of tax rises since the 2019 election. Taxes have been increased by £90 billion since 2019, dwarfing Wednesday’s cut.

It has emerged that Isaac Levido, the Tory campaign manager in 2019 who will hold the same role for the next election, is planning to join Conservative Campaign Headquarters full-time from January and would therefore be in place for any early election.

However, past Tory campaign managers have joined full-time much earlier than a year out from a vote, suggesting that joining in January for an autumn election would not be unusual.

Multiple Tory sources have pointed to the huge lead Labour has over the Conservatives in the average opinion polls – 20 percentage points – as proof a spring election was unlikely.

Many Conservative MPs are still privately predicting that autumn is the most likely election date – the same message Government figures involved in campaign planning have been relaying.

Since 1950, almost no governing party has called an early election when trailing in the opinion polls, Resolution Foundation analysis, released on Thursday, found. The Tories were the only exception in 1992, when they trailed Labour in the polls by only a few percentage points.

Mr Hunt has said he has not discussed an early election with Mr Sunak. Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said his party was ready for an election if one was called.

The Prime Minister has the power to decide when to call a general election, within certain time limits. The next election has to take place by January 2025 at the latest.

