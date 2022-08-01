SNAP FAQ: What Is California’s CalFresh and How Can You Apply for Benefits?

grinvalds / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The CalFresh Program is California’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and is the largest food program in the state. Benefits are issued monthly through an electronic benefit transfer card, also known as an EBT card, to low-income families and individuals who meet federal income eligibility rules. As of June 1, 2019, SSI (supplemental security income) and SSP (state supplemental program) recipients may also be eligible. CalFresh benefits can be used to purchase eligible food items in grocery stores and participating farmers markets.

Discover: Do Unused SNAP Benefits Roll Over Each Month?

Learn: Can You Use Your SNAP EBT Card at Gas Stations?

According to the California Department of Social Services, CalFresh is federally mandated but state-supervised and county-operated. The amount each household receives depends on household income and monthly expenses.

You can apply for CalFresh online (in as little as 10 minutes) through GetCalFresh.org, which is a service delivered by Code for America. You’ll need to give as much information as possible and upload any required documents. After you submit your application, your county will contact you within a week or two for an eligibility interview. If approved, you’ll receive your EBT card within 10 days.

You can also call the CalFresh Info Line at 1-877-847-3663, which is available in English, Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Korean and Russian. For speech and/or hearing assistance, call 711 Relay. You can also apply at your local county CalFresh office. Interpretation services are available in a variety of languages.

Your CalFresh EBT card works like a credit or debit card and can be used to purchase eligible food items at participating locations. When paying, swipe your card at the point of sale terminal and enter your EBT PIN. If you’re also purchasing items not eligible for SNAP, you must pay for those separately with another form of payment.

See: Why Doesn’t Every Grocery Store Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

Find: What Are SNAP EBT Cash Benefits and How Can You Apply?

If you have questions or problems with your CalFresh benefits, contact your county social services agency.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP FAQ: What Is California’s CalFresh and How Can You Apply for Benefits?