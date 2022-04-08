SNAP FAQ: What Are Louisiana’s Eligibility Requirements and How Can You Apply?

Halfpoint / iStock.com

Louisiana’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits — via the Louisiana Purchase Card — to eligible low-income individuals and families. According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), SNAP funds account for only a portion of monthly food budgets.

Most Louisiana households must meet gross and net income tests to receive SNAP benefits; however, a household with a person who is 60 years old or older — or a person who is receiving certain types of disability payments — only needs to meet the net income test.

A recipient’s monthly SNAP benefit amount depends on the number of people in the household, as well as the net monthly income amount remaining after all allowable deductions have been subtracted from earned and unearned income.

There are several ways to apply for Louisiana SNAP. You can apply online through the LA CAFÉ self-service portal. The online portal also allows you to check the status of an application, renew your benefits, check your cases, complete a simplified report for SNAP and submit a change to your information that may affect benefits.

You can also download an application and fill it out by hand, or have one sent to your mailing address by emailing DCFS customer service at LAHelpU.dcfs@la.gov or calling 1-888-LAHELP-U (1-888-524-3578). You can mail, fax or drop off your application at your local office. Applications cannot be emailed.

If you’re unable to complete your SNAP application online or by mail, you can contact the DCFS to apply by phone.

After submitting your application, you can call the DCFS Monday through Friday — from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — to complete an interview over the phone. If an in-person interview is requested, you can schedule an appointment with any DCFS parish office.

If you have any questions about Louisiana SNAP benefits or about your Louisiana Purchase Card, you can call or email the DCFS or ask the DCFS chatbot.

