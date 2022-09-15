SNAP FAQ: What is Massachusetts EBT and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the food stamp program, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts Electronic Benefits Transfer card, or EBT card.

The Massachusetts DTA delivers food and economic assistance to those in need through the state’s EBT card. These cards work just like a credit or debit card, which can be swiped at point of sale terminals at authorized locations with the Quest logo on the door or the window of the store. You can buy any food item, excluding alcohol or prepared meals sold hot and ready to eat.

If a store with the Quest logo does not have a working EBT machine, the Massachusetts DTA says the store clerk will handwrite a voucher for SNAP purchases only and call to see if you have enough benefits to purchase the food. Sign and keep the voucher to subtract this amount from your balance. It could take a few days for the amount to be subtracted from your account.

You can also withdraw cash from stores displaying the Quest logo or you can get cash back with your purchase.

The Massachusetts EBT Card to Culture program provides discounted admissions to various museums and other educational and cultural institutions. You may be able to get reduced or free admission by showing your card at participating locations. You can also receive $40, $60 or $80 a month put back on your EBT card when you use SNAP to buy local produce via the Healthy Incentives Program.

Check to see if you’re eligible for Massachusetts SNAP by using the DTA online screener. If you’re ready to apply, you can do so online using the DTA Connect website. You can also download the SNAP application and apply by mail, fax or deliver your application in-person to a local DTA office or community kiosk. You can also call the DTA Assistance Line and apply over the phone.

For individuals and couples age 60 or older, you can use the SNAP application for seniors.

