SNAP FAQ: What Is the West Virginia Mountain State Card and How Can You Apply for Benefits?

The West Virginia Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) distributes monthly benefits to eligible low-income families and individuals through the Mountain State Card. The Mountain State Card is West Virginia’s EBT card and works just like a credit or debit card, allowing SNAP recipients to purchase eligible food items at authorized locations.

Cash recipients can also use their Mountain State Card to get cash back through food purchases, or withdraw funds from an ATM. At ATMs and/or card reader machines where you see the “Quest” logo, the first three cash withdrawals each month are free. For each one after that, a $1.00 fee is taken out of your WV WORKS account. Bank surcharges for using the ATMs will also be taken from your account. There’s no extra charge to use the card to purchase food.

Eligibility to receive SNAP benefits is based on household size, income, assets and some household expenses. The amount of SNAP benefits you receive depends on household size and countable income after all deductions are applied; however, households with an elderly or disabled person are given special consideration.

West Virginia also has a higher asset limit and no gross income test when considering households including an elderly or disabled person. “Excess shelter/utility costs” can also be deducted, as well as medical expenses over $35 per month, in such circumstances.

West Virginia’s SNAP benefits are administered by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, or DHHR. You can apply for West Virginia’s SNAP benefits online through DHHR’s PATH system. You can also print out a SNAP application and submit the completed form to your DHHR county office.

If you are deemed eligible for SNAP after an interview with the DHHR, you will receive your West Virginia Mountain State Card with your monthly benefit amount from the date your signed application was received.

