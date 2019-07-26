Snap Finally Returns to Its IPO Price. Time to Buy?

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) went public at $17 per share in March 2017. The Snapchat maker initially surged to the mid-$20s, but concerns about its slowing growth, massive losses, and lofty valuation caused the stock to slide to $5 last December.

But today it trades above its IPO price again, and investors who bought the stock at its all-time low would have more than tripled their investment in less than a year. Let's see why Snap's stock recovered, and whether or not it's still a bargain at its IPO price.

How did Snapchat mount a comeback?

For a long time, the bears argued that Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram would render Snapchat obsolete by cloning its most popular features, including vanishing messages, short video stories, and filters. Snapchat's decelerating growth in daily active users (DAUs) seemed to confirm that thesis, and investors fled.

But in the first quarter of 2019 Snapchat's users rose 2% sequentially to 190 million, indicating that the app wasn't fading away. That growth continued in the second quarter of 2019, when its DAU growth accelerated sequentially and annually to 203 million:

DAU growth Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Sequential (2%) (1%) 0% 2% 7% Annual 8% 5% 0% (1%) 8%

Snap attributed that growth spurt to the redesign of its Android app, which saw 7% more Snaps than the old version and boosted its retention rates of new users by 10%. It also noted that 75% of 13-to-34 year olds in America use Snapchat, and that it continues to gain users overseas.

Snap's DAUs grew sequentially and annually across all of its global regions (North America, Europe, and Rest of World), on both iOS and Android. Snap also noted that total viewership of its Discover content rose 35% annually, and that daily time spent by Snapchatters watching Discover surged 60% thanks to its new original shows. It stated that the total time spent watching its three-to-five minute Snap Originals "more than tripled" year-over-year.

The new Friendship profiles on Snapchat. More

All those tailwinds, along with Snap's focus on selling more self-serve ads through its automated platform, boosted its average revenue per user (ARPU) 37% annually -- which maintains the company's impressive streak of more than 30% ARPU growth over the past year:

Metric Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 ARPU $1.40 $1.60 $2.09 $1.68 $1.91 Annual growth 34% 37% 37% 39% 37%

As a result, Snap's revenue rose 48% annually to $388 million, crushing estimates by $30 million and marking the company's strongest growth in five quarters. It expects that momentum to continue with 38%-46% revenue growth in the third quarter.