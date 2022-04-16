SNAP Guidance: Does Subway Accept EBT Food Stamps?

Josephine Nesbit
·2 min read
benedek / iStock.com
If you qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, you can use your Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card at participating Subway restaurants. However, Subway only accepts EBT payments in states that participate in the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP).

See: SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
Find: Do Unused SNAP Benefits Roll Over Each Month?

Currently, Subway only accepts EBT at select locations in California, Arizona and Rhode Island, Frugal Reality stated. The RMP is a state option that allows certain SNAP recipients to buy prepared meals at restaurants using their SNAP benefits. RMP-eligible individuals must be either:

  • 60 years of age or older

  • Disabled

  • Homeless

  • A spouse of a SNAP client who is eligible for the RMP

If you don’t live in the above states, you may still be in luck. Some Subway locations may accept EBT for cold food items. Frugal Reality noted that this is typically the decision of the manager and it’s rare to find a Subway that takes EBT in states outside the RMP.

Subway only accepts EBT for in-store purchases. If you want to make an order through Subway online or the Subway app, you’ll need to use a different form of payment, like a debit or credit card.

According to Frugal Reality, these SNAP-eligible items can be purchased with an EBT at Subway:

  • Bread and cereals

  • Red meat

  • Dessert items

  • Dairy products

  • Fruits and vegetables

  • Cold sandwiches and salads

  • Soft drinks and energy drinks

  • Pork products

  • Chicken meat and other poultry products

  • Snack crackers and chips

If you’re eligible for the RMP and live in California, Arizona or Rhode Island and want to purchase hot, prepared food at Subway, contact the store to check whether or not they accept EBT cards. Even if you live outside of these states, contact your local Subway to see if they accept EBT for cold food items.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP Guidance: Does Subway Accept EBT Food Stamps?

