Snap and Pinterest Soar After Results Dispel Facebook Fears

Naomi Nix and Kurt Wagner
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc. came roaring back Thursday after upbeat results eased fears that a slowdown at rival Facebook reflected an industrywide social media slump.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Both companies topped Wall Street predictions with sales and earnings, with Snap even posting a surprise profit -- its first as a publicly held business. That sent shares of Snap rocketing up as much as 54% in extended trading, with Pinterest climbing 32%.

Shares of both companies had plunged earlier after Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. reported disappointing earnings. Apple Inc.’s change to its data-collection rules has made it harder for social media networks to sell advertising -- their main source of revenue.

But the latest results suggest that Snap and Pinterest weren’t dealt as hard a blow. In Snap’s case, the company benefited from augmented-reality tools that are attractive to marketers. At Pinterest, Chief Financial Officer Todd Morgenfeld said there hasn’t been a material impact on revenue from Apple’s changes.

But it’s possible that Pinterest could be impacted at some point in the future, Morgenfeld said.

“The changes in the privacy and regulatory environment are generally unhelpful in our ability to deliver performance advertising results,” he said in an interview. “We’re not immune to these issues impacting our business over time.”

For now, the message to investors is clear: Facebook’s problems aren’t everybody’s problems. Pinterest posted adjusted earnings of 49 cents a share, handily beating the average estimate of 42 cents. Revenue also topped predictions at the company, which uses a pinboard interface to provide a visual search service.

It’s been developing AR features for shopping as well, and 2021 marked the company’s first profitable year.

Snap’s fourth-quarter sales increased 42% to $1.3 billion, compared with an average estimate of $1.2 billion. Net income amounted to 1 cent a share, compared with projections for a loss of 9 cents.

The company’s Snapchat service, a mobile app for sending disappearing messages and watching videos, had 319 million daily active users in the period. That beat analysts’ expectations for 316 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

More brands are experimenting with AR to offer customizable advertising and shopping experiences -- say, to let consumers try on clothes or beauty products virtually. Snap argues that such innovations will be increasingly attractive to users of its app, which is particularly popular among teenagers and young adults.

Still, the new restrictions on iPhone data collection have been a cloud over Snap. Apple started requiring all apps to get users’ explicit permission to track their activity across the internet -- a request many customers deny. Snap executives previously said its users were opting into tracking more often than some of the industry’s reported averages, but the full effect of the changes was unknown.

Supply chain woes and labor shortages also could hamper growth. Advertisers in the consumer packaged goods and restaurant industries have been affected most severely, according to Snap Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman.

She said the company’s sales team worked to help advertisers adjust to Apple’s new privacy restrictions, including by providing their own measurement tools.

“We grew our community, expanded our product offerings and demonstrated the power of our augmented reality platform,” Snap Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said in prepared remarks. “We faced some fresh challenges in 2021, but posted strong results.”

(Updates shares in second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest posts first full-year profit and reaches more than $2 billion in sales in 2021, sending stock soaring

    Pinterest Inc. stock surged in extended trading Thursday after it reported a couple of firsts: a full-year profit and more than $2 billion in revenue in 2021.

  • Stocks in focus: Pinterest, Block, Amazon, Honeywell International

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick break down the intraday performances of several trending stocks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Amazon, Snap Skyrocket After Facebook Slams Market Rally; Jobs Report On Tap

    Futures rebounded as Amazon and Snap surged overnight after Facebook crashed. The jobs report is on tap.

  • Tech guidance has been more disappointing than earnings: Strategist

    Julie Biel, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Portfolio Manager, and Tim Pagliara, CapWealth Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the sell-off in tech, the Fed, and how the market closed on Feb. 3.

  • Snap recovers from Apple privacy changes, shares surge 50%

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday said its advertising business bounced back from the effects of Apple Inc's privacy changes faster than it expected, and shares of the company skyrocketed 50% as it provided a first quarter outlook that surpassed analyst estimates. The results were good news for a tech sector hammered since yesterday on gloomy outlooks and concern that Apple's privacy updates, which were introduced last year and allow users to prevent apps from tracking their online activity for advertising purposes, would hurt ad revenue. Snap forecast first-quarter revenue between $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion, and daily active users to be between 328 million to 330 million.

  • Snap Q4 Daily Active Users Hit 319M, Stock Surges 34%

    Snap said daily active users hit 319 million, up by 54 million or 20% for the fourth quarter from the year before. It beat on revenue and profit and had a better than expected outlook in sales and users. The shares surged in after-hours trading in a crazy day for social media stocks. Snap shares […]

  • Snap Stock Is Soaring on a Surprise Profit. It Doesn’t Have All of Facebook’s Problems.

    The stock jumped 40% in late trading Thursday after results showed the company might not be suffering from the same trends as Facebook.

  • Snap shares soar 60% on first profitable quarter

    Whipsawed by Meta's poor results a day earlier, Snap Inc. reported its first quarterly profit as well as top- and bottom-line numbers that beat Street expectations on Thursday. The results turned around a recent stock slide, with shares surging 60% in extended trading.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Ramped Up Stock Buybacks at a Bad Time

    The buybacks were a sign that CEO Mark Zuckerberg felt Meta stock, which fell to $250 Wednesday, was cheap in the $330s.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • This front page of The Guardian circulating in Kenya has been digitally altered

    Facebook and Twitter posts in Kenya are sharing a purported front page from UK daily newspaper, The Guardian, accusing Michael Spencer, a British philanthropist and a member of the House of Lords, of being part of atrocities committed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The rumours followed an airport incident with Spencer and a political supporter of the Kenya's deputy president William Ruto. However, the headline on The Guardian was digitally altered, and the newspaper itself denied havin

  • Pinterest beats revenue target on advertising strength, shares surge

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms also saw a decline in daily active users from the previous quarter for the first time, and doled out a disappointing earnings forecast on Wednesday, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition from rivals like TikTok. Like its peers, Pinterest had seen a surge of interest when the pandemic first struck after users took to the digital pinboard to plan DIY projects or "pin" interesting ideas to keep themselves entertained during lockdowns. Now, social media companies are focusing on advertising efforts to sustain revenue growth, with large retailers and small-business owners taking to these platforms to attract online shoppers.

  • Snap: Top Analyst Lays Out the Bull Case Ahead of Earnings

    One of the stock market’s quirks is the “sympathy trade.” That is, when a certain name reports good or bad news, sending the shares either way, others in its segment tend to follow suit. Case in point: Snap (SNAP) shares were taking a beating in Thursday’s session after Meta’s disastrous earnings display. The market is evidently preparing for the worse when the social media platform reports after the market closes today. In any case, if Stifel’s Mark Kelley’s thesis is anything to go by, investo

  • Meta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth Stalled

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. plunged 27% in an epic rout that, in its sheer scale, is unlike anything Wall Street or Silicon Valley has ever seen.Most Read from BloombergSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledMeta Erases $252 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftThe

  • U.S. Corporate-Credit Risk at Highest Since November 2020 as Stocks Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- They’re far from panicking, but it appears credit investors are getting more cautious.Most Read from BloombergSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledMeta Erases $252 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftA key measure of U.S. corporate credit risk reached the highest since November 2

  • Restaurant recovery hinges on ‘re-migration pattern of workers’: National Restaurant Assoc. VP

    National&nbsp;Restaurant Association Senior Vice President for Research Hudson Riehle Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the restaurant industry and the road to recovery during this time.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Tiger Cub Rob Citrone

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to Tiger Cub Rob Citrone. You can skip our detailed analysis of Discovery Capital Management, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Tiger Cub Rob Citrone. Rob Citrone, also known as the emerging markets specialist, co-founded Discovery Capital Management in […]

  • Amazon holiday quarter profit doubles

    Amazon on Thursday reported its profit doubled to $14 billion in the recently ended quarter, giving a boost to jittery markets that expected less due to higher labor, sourcing and delivery costs.

  • Amazon Shares Jump as Cloud Unit Helps Drive Profit Past Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. reported a strong holiday quarter, calming Wall Street’s concerns that the company was headed for a slowdown.Most Read from BloombergSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledMeta Erases $252 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftProfit beat expectations, helped by the c

  • AOC: Facebook ‘sabotaged’ the global COVID response with disinformation

    Progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Yahoo Finance in an exclusive interview that Facebook and other US companies have "sabotaged" the global response to COVID-19.