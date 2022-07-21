Snap Plunges After Advertiser Slump Crushes Quarterly Revenue

(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. plunged after reporting disappointing sales, roiled by a major slowdown in ad spending and rising competition for dwindling marketing dollars. Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. fell in tandem.

Second-quarter revenue grew 13% to $1.11 billion, the company said Thursday, falling short of analysts’ expectations for $1.14 billion. Snap told investors in May to disregard its initial growth guidance, which the company ultimately missed.

Advertisers are slashing budgets more than expected -- a trend the company attributed to broad economic uncertainty. Snap makes the popular Snapchat app, which reached 347 million daily active users in the quarter. Its user growth outpaced rivals Facebook and Twitter and topped analysts’ estimates. But it wasn’t enough.

“The combination of macroeconomic headwinds, platform policy changes and increased competition have limited the growth of campaign budgets,” the company said in an investor letter Thursday. The results “do not reflect the scale of our ambition,” Snap added. “We are not satisfied with the results we are delivering, regardless of the current headwinds.”

Due to the economic uncertainty, the company didn’t issue financial guidance for the third quarter, except to say that this far into the period, revenue is about flat compared with last year. In the second quarter, Snap posted a net loss of $422 million, more than the $332.7 million average estimate.

Snap shares fell as much as 28% in post-market trading after closing at $16.35. The stock had already fallen about 65% this year prior to the announcement. Snap management has told employees of plans to limit hires, and reiterated the strategy Thursday, saying it plans “a substantially reduced rate of hiring.”

The Santa Monica, California-based company’s board authorized a stock buyback program of as much as $500 million in the next 12 months to help offset the issuance of shares for employee compensation.

The board also authorized a stock split if the shares reach $40 in the next 10 years, which would allow the co-founders to sell or donate shares. The move would award one additional share to holders of Class A shares, which is the nonvoting stock also traded by investors. This would allow the founders to hold their Class B and C shares, which allow the pair to control more than 99.5% of the company’s voting rights.

On Thursday, Snap said co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy have entered into new agreements to serve in their roles -- chief executive officer and chief technology officer, respectively -- until at least Jan. 1, 2027. The executives will be paid $1 a year and receive no equity compensation.

Investors will be watching Snap for clues on the performance of other advertising-dependent social media businesses. Meta, Twitter Inc., and Alphabet all report earnings this month.

Snap and platforms like Facebook and Google are competing for advertising dollars at a challenging time. Spiraling inflation is putting pressure on companies and consumers’ spending. Meanwhile, new rules from Apple Inc. that require all apps to get smartphone user’s permission to be tracked online have made it more difficult for advertisers to measure and manage their ad campaigns.

To weather this environment, Spiegel is investing in three main priorities: initiatives that continue to grow its user base, improving its direct-response advertising business and how it measures ad spending, and finding new sources of revenue to diversify the company.

In the last quarter, the company rolled out a number of user-focused tools. Snapchat+ is a subscription service that allows power users to access “exclusive” and “experimental” features for $3.99 a month. Snapchat for Web was made available to users in certain markets, extending voice and video calling, and chat tools to desktops. The company also launched a $230 square-shaped flying camera drone that can automatically film the user and then land in the palm of their hand.

