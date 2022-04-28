Snap pushes into augmented reality shopping, unveils flying camera

Augmented reality shopping experience is shown on the Snapchat app
Sheila Dang
·2 min read

By Sheila Dang

(Reuters) -Snap Inc will roll out new features to make it easier for brands to create augmented reality shopping experiences on its Snapchat app as well as a flying camera, the company said on Thursday at its annual presentation to showcase new technology.

The Santa Monica, California-based company announced the pocket-sized camera called Pixy, which can fly a few feet above its owner to take photos and videos before landing in the palm of the hand, in a renewed push to grow its hardware business. Pixy will cost $230 and will be sold in the United States and France, Snap said.

The theme for Snap's Partner Summit was "Back to Reality," reflecting the company's focus over the past few years on augmented reality (AR), a type of technology that enhances photos, videos or the experience of the real world with computerized images.

"We believe there's a tremendous amount of opportunity to build tools ... that are connected to what we see in front of us," Bobby Murphy, co-founder and chief technology officer at Snap, said in an interview.

Snap will begin offering a variety of free services for AR developers including data storage. Until now, photo filters and lenses have had to be simple and compact in file size so they could upload on the app quickly. With more storage, developers will be able to create more complex AR experiences, Murphy said.

For example, an augmented reality garden would be able to include 3D models of more flowers and plants, he said.

Snap will also roll out a new feature called "Dress Up" on Snapchat in which users can browse AR shopping filters that let them virtually try on clothing and accessories.

Snapchat now has more than 600 million monthly users globally, up from 500 million last year.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Will Dunham and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Just Revolutionized E-Commerce Once Again

    Amazon is now poised to revolutionize the e-commerce experience again after announcing it is extending the benefits of its Prime membership loyalty program to third-party websites. Merchants who use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) will now be able to offer all the perks of membership to Prime customers on their own websites. Initially by invitation only, the program will enable third-party sellers on Amazon to offer their customers the Prime shopping experience without ever having to actually visit Amazon.

  • Peoria MVD provider accused of altering titles to secure personal loans

    Officials say the owner of a company used by the MVD put her name on titles for expensive cars to use as collateral to obtain personal loans.

  • Moderna asks FDA to approve COVID vaccine for children under 6

    Moderna announced Thursday morning that it's asking the FDA to approve its COVID vaccine for kids under 6 years old. If authorized for emergency use, it would become the first eligible vaccine for kids younger than 5. Nancy Chen spoke to Moderna's chief medical officer as well as a parent of two children who participated in the trial.

  • China's Weibo shows user locations to combat 'bad behaviour'

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, told users on Thursday it would start to publish their IP locations on their account pages and when they post comments, in a bid to combat "bad behaviour" online. The move, posted on Weibo's official account, garnered over 200 million views and was widely discussed, with some users rattled by the perceived reduction in their online anonymity. "Every IP address seems to be whispering in your ear: 'You be careful,'" wrote user Misty.

  • Bidens to show 'The Survivor' for Holocaust Remembrance Week

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were set to host their first official film screening at the White House on Thursday. The Bidens will show HBO’s “The Survivor,” in honor of Yom HaShoah and Holocaust Remembrance Week, in the White House movie theater on the ground floor of the East Wing. The film tells the story of boxer Harry Haft, who put the lives of fellow concentration camp prisoners at risk to save his own.

  • Your Smartphone Could Be Emitting Dangerous Levels of Radiation

    These are the top offending smartphones based on research from Germany’s Federal Office for Radiation Protection.

  • ‘Bossware is coming for almost every worker’: the software you might not realize is watching you

    Computer monitoring software is helping companies spy on their employees to measure their productivity – often without their consent Your bosses could be tracking your every move online. Illustration: Ben Hickey When the job of a young east coast-based analyst – we’ll call him James – went remote with the pandemic, he didn’t envisage any problems. The company, a large US retailer for which he has been a salaried employee for more than half a decade, provided him with a laptop, and his home becam

  • iPhone 14 leak hints at a new color in the line-up for all iPhone models

    The iPhone 14 has appeared in a number of rumors, giving us a good idea of Apple’s iPhone strategy for this year. The leaks suggest that the standard and Pro models will be more divergent than in recent years. It will be more than just the designs. iPhone 14 Pro models will also feature better … The post iPhone 14 leak hints at a new color in the line-up for all iPhone models appeared first on BGR.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Near Breakout Zone, SOL Eyes Bullish Break

    Bitcoin price traded to $37,750 before correcting higher, Ethereum’s ether is testing $2,900, and SOL could rally if it breaks the $102 resistance.

  • Twitter admits it accidentally overstated user numbers between 2019 and 2021

    The delta was never more than two million users, but that's still a big margin when growth is this slow.

  • This 15-inch HP laptop was just released — but it's somehow on sale for $359

    Good power and a large screen for a steal — thanks Amazon!

  • This electric tracked skateboard can tackle virtually any terrain

    Vendetta from Ungoverned is an electric tracked skateboard designed for the off-roading adventure seeker.

  • iPhone 14 OLED panels coming from China’s BOE, Pro models to get Samsung and LG screens

    The iPhone 14 will be the first since 2017 to deliver two distinct designs in September. Rumors say the iPhone 14 Pro versions will receive a dual-hole cutout to replace the notch, while the cheaper iPhone 14 models will stick with the same OLED displays as the current iPhone 13 models. That’s not the only … The post iPhone 14 OLED panels coming from China’s BOE, Pro models to get Samsung and LG screens appeared first on BGR.

  • We found a rare sale on Apple AirPods just in time for Mother's Day

    These popular earbuds rarely go on sale.

  • The 30 Best MacBook Pro Accessories To Help You Get the Most Out of Your Laptop

    From camera covers to wireless mice, Bluetooth keyboards and more, we’ve rounded up our favorite must-have MacBook Pro accessories.

  • Score an Apple Watch Series 7 for $70 Off

    You can save up to $85 on Apple's flagship smartwatch which has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.

  • US offers bounty for Sandworm, the Russian hackers blamed for destructive cyberattacks

    The U.S. government has stepped up its hunt for six Russian intelligence officers, best known as the state-backed hacking group dubbed "Sandworm," by offering a $10 million bounty for information that identifies or locates its members. The Sandworm hackers — who work for a division of Russia's GRU, the country's military intelligence division — are known for launching damaging and destructive cyberattacks against critical infrastructure, including food supplies and the energy sector. Sandworm may be best known for the NotPetya ransomware attack in 2017, which primarily hit computer systems in Ukraine and disrupted the country's power grid, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without electricity during the depths of winter.

  • Which Metaverse Stocks Hold the Most Promise?

    It's been many months now since Mark Zuckerberg single-handedly turned the metaverse from an abstract sci-fi concept to one of the hottest trends in the tech space. As exciting as it is to want to invest in the next digital frontier that could include immerse virtual and augmented reality experiences, it can be tough to spot the biggest winners. Though Meta's company name makes it an obvious choice, it may not even be a frontrunner once VR and AR are ready to go mainstream and begin the process

  • Ahead of Mother’s Day, You Can Get New Apple iPads for $309

    Can we interest you in the new 2021 iPad 9 from Apple for just $309? It’s the kind of price that seems like a typo but definitely isn’t.

  • Amazon shoppers call these the 'best pants ever' — and they're on sale for $28

    'They fit like a glove' says one of 15,000 five-star fans.