SNAP recipients can apply for replacement benefits for food in Oregon ice storm

SNAP recipients in most of Oregon, including Lane County, have until Feb. 16 to apply for replacement benefits to replace food spoiled because of a January ice storm and related power outages.

SNAP recipients can request these replacement benefits by calling (800) 699-9075, emailing benefits@odhsoha.oregon.gov, or visiting one of the Oregon Department of Human Services' benefits offices. In Lane County, these offices include:

Lane Council of Governments, 1015 Willamette St, Eugene, OR 97401

West Eugene Family Center, 2101 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402

Eugene Self-Sufficiency, 2885 Chad Dr, McKenzie Center, Eugene, OR 97408

Springfield Self-Sufficiency, 101 30th St, Springfield, OR 97478

Cottage Grove Self-Sufficiency, 305 Coop Ct, Cottage Grove Family Center, Cottage Grove, OR 97424

Florence Self-Sufficiency & Florence Senior and Disability Services, 3180 Highway 101,Florence, OR 97439

To receive replacement benefits, households should be prepared to provide a list of the lost food, the cost to replace it, and may also have to provide proof of the event that destroyed the food, DHS said in a press release.

If approved, replacement benefits will be added to the households’ existing Electronic Benefits Transfer card equal to the value of the spoiled food but not exceeding the household's normal monthly benefit.

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguard.com or on X @alanfryetorres.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: How to apply for replacement SNAP benefits after Oregon ice storm