SNAP Revisions: 3 Bills Aim To Improve the Program for South Dakotans

Dawn Allcot
·2 min read
Juanmonino / Getty Images
Juanmonino / Getty Images

Roughly 33,700 South Dakota households, or close to 71,000 individuals, receive benefits through the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, as of December 2021. Households receive an average of $361 in monthly benefits, according to an article published on the South Dakota Public Radio website.

See: SNAP Benefits — These States Acknowledged Emergency COVID Allotments for February
Find: SNAP Benefits — When Will My Card Be Reloaded?

Three new, bipartisan bills have been introduced that could make access to healthy food easier and more affordable for South Dakota residents.

Restaurant Meals Could Come to South Dakota

A bill allowing South Dakota to participate in SNAP’s Restaurant Meals Program narrowly passed a Senate committee. States can opt into the program, which allows disabled, homeless and older (over age 60) SNAP recipients to use their benefits to purchase hot prepared food and meals at a discount from participating convenience stores, restaurants, fast food chains and delis. The program will help South Dakotans who are homeless and have no access to a kitchen to prepare meals, as well as seniors and disabled people who may not be able to cook for themselves.

Proponents say it will help support not just the SNAP recipients, but also local restaurants and food-service businesses, which have been suffering since the pandemic.

See: What is SNAP & Is it the Same as Food Stamps?
Find: SNAP Benefits — How Is Eligibility Determined?

State Sales Tax Reduction and Phase Out

Two additional bills could make food more affordable for all South Dakotans, including those collecting SNAP benefits. SB 166 intends to phase out the 4.5% sales tax on SNAP purchases, SDPB reported. South Dakota is one of only 13 states that collects sales tax on groceries, and it’s one of three that taxes groceries at the same rate as other purchases, according to an infographic published by the Tax Policy Center and reproduced on the SDPB website.

Meanwhile, House Bill 1247 seeks to reduce the state sales tax rate for all purchases, including groceries and other SNAP-eligible purchases, from 4.5% to 4%, SDPB reported.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP Revisions: 3 Bills Aim To Improve the Program for South Dakotans

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 51% of Older Workers Could Get $2,000 or Less From Retirement Savings

    Income from retirement savings is crucial as a supplement to your Social Security benefit if you don't want to face serious financial worries in your later years. Unfortunately, recent data from the Insured Retirement Institute revealed many older workers have investment account balances that are far too low. In fact, according to IRI's data, 51% of older workers have less than $50,000 saved for their retirement.

  • The Fashion World Can't Get Enough of the Miu Miu Set

    Miuccia Prada is killing it this Spring/Summer 2022 season, with her '00s-inspired Miu Miu set...

  • Vote now: Which Chiefs free agent should be KC’s biggest priority to re-sign?

    Who should GM Brett Veach make sure comes back to the Chiefs in 2022?

  • Harvard economist and former Obama advisor says Russia is 'basically a big gas station' and is otherwise 'incredibly unimportant' in the global economy

    On the brink of imposing sanctions on Russia, the US and Europe have sought to reduce a ripple effect that could destabilize their own economies.

  • This is the way the Biden presidency ends — not with a whimper, but a boomflation?

    This is the way the Biden presidency ends — not with a whimper, but a boomflation?

  • My Take: Gas prices need to be higher, not lower

    Gas prices go down, people drive more. Econ 101, no?

  • Mea culpa: I got inflation wrong

    It's hard to admit when you've gotten something wrong (especially when, like me, that's never happened to you before). But with prices rising faster and higher than I ever expected — 7.5% over the last year! — it's time to admit it: We really do have honest-to-god inflation.Why it matters: The path of inflation has clearly emerged as the single most important issue facing investors, policy makers and politicians, many of whom missed it. Figuring out why we were slow to see it coming could make m

  • Look at Whose Lifestyles American Taxpayers Are Expected to Fund

    As millions of children sink into poverty, some welfare programs are going strong.

  • Canadians Go Bitcoin (BTC) as Government Targets Bank Accounts

    Canadian banks face bank runs as the government’s state of emergency targets bank accounts, which has pushed demand for cryptos.

  • Digital, circular economy can earn Thailand $3.4 billion a year extra - World Bank

    Digital and disruptive technologies and development of a circular economy can earn Thailand up to $3.4 billion each year in additional investments, savings and revenue, the World Bank said on Tuesday. Thailand, a $544 billion economy before the pandemic hit, needs an innovation-led growth model and to address existing foreign investment constraints to create better jobs and become a high-income country, it said in a statement. Adopting a circular economy, which involves producing, leasing, repairing, upgrading and recycling as much as possible, could generate as much as $1.6 billion of cost savings and additional revenue for the private sector, especially for agriculture, construction, and electronics, the bank said.

  • Kansas House advances constitutional amendment to gain veto over executive agencies

    If approved in the Senate the amendment would be on the November ballot.

  • Flush with cash, states eye tax cutting spree

    Across the country, in not just red states but also purple and blue ones, governors and state legislators are considering a long list of tax cuts.

  • Lithuania aims to boost defence spending in response to Ukraine crisis -PM

    The Lithuanian government plans to increase military spending as it looks to beef up its defences amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Monday. Washington and Moscow on Monday played down hopes of a breakthrough in Europe's biggest military crisis in decades, and satellite imagery appeared to show Russian deployments closer to Ukraine's border than before. "As the situation in the region is getting worse... I have asked Defence Minster and Chief of Defence to see possibilities to speed up planned defence purchases...," Simonyte said in a statement.

  • Thai GDP Growth Beats Estimates, Inflation View Revised Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s economy grew faster than expected last quarter, buoyed by rising exports and tourist arrivals, firming its recovery as it faces risks this year from inflation and the omicron variant. Most Read from BloombergSeparatists Nod Escalates Putin’s Feud With West: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapTrump Holds Onto Pil

  • Germany’s ‘Friendly Hawk’ Signals How Far He’s Willing to Bend

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesGermany’s new Finance Minister Christian Lindner has sen

  • European stock markets crash as Biden and Putin agree to Ukraine summit

    European stocks closed in the red as investors keep their focus on the intensifying situation in Ukraine.

  • Virginia lawmakers release budget proposals

    On Sunday afternoon, the Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate released competing plans for the upcoming two-year state budget. They differ greatly on certain tax policy central to Governor Youngkin’s tax-cutting agenda.

  • After Long Covid, U.S. Businesses Get Ready for Long Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionBiden to Speak as EU and U.K. Unveil Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapAs U.S. businesses and consumers weather the highest infl

  • What to know about South Carolina's new income tax proposal

    Gov. Henry McMaster and House Republicans introduced a proposal to lower the tax rate from 7% to 6% over the course of five years.

  • Has the Market Already Discounted an Invasion of Ukraine?

    It's possible this negative news has been factored into stocks, but it will be important to watch the reaction to future developments.