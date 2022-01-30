SNAP Schedule 2022: February Payments

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Most of the first SNAP benefits of the new year have already been paid out, which means many families are planning their February payments.

In most states, SNAP benefits are transferred to recipients via a prepaid debit card with their specific benefit amount already loaded onto the card. Some states call it an EBT card and other states, like Texas, customize the name where it’s known as a Lone Star Card.

Individual states are responsible for SNAP schedules and when payments specifically go out. Generally, states will distribute payment schedules according to the last numbers of your identification number for their programs.

To find the information, search for a specific state’s SNAP program/provider website. For example, for Texas, simply type “Texas SNAP” into your search engine and the first link provided is that for the Texas Health and Human Services Department. From there, you can sign up for benefits, check your eligibility and when you will get paid.

The USDA released a memorandum in October of 2021 stating that SNAP allotments would be increased for 2022. According to the agency, maximum allotments will increase for the 48 contiguous states and Washington D.C., Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Families of four will receive a maximum allotment of $835 if they are in the 48 contiguous states and Washington D.C.

A family of four will receive a maximum of $1,074-$1,667 in Alaska.

A family of four will receive a maximum of $1,573 in Hawaii

A family of four will receive a maximum of $1,231 in Guam.

A family of four will receive a maximum of $1,074 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

These increases in maximum benefits are the COLA increase adjustment accounting for the increasing prices in food and everyday grocery store items.

