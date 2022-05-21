Phynart Studio / Getty Images

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is the largest federal nutrition assistance program in the United States. SNAP provides monthly benefits to help low-income households purchase eligible food items at authorized locations.

Benefits are typically paid out through an electronic benefits transfer card, or EBT card, but some states may give this program a different name. For example, the New Mexico EBT card is called the Fiesta Card.

State agencies are responsible for the administration of the program. You must apply for SNAP in your state of residence, and you’re required to meet income and resource requirements, which are updated annually. Your state may have additional requirements, so make sure you check with your state’s SNAP agency.

Individual states are also responsible for SNAP schedules and when payments go out. States usually distribute payments according to the last numbers of your identification number for their programs. However, some states may distribute benefits on a particular date each month.

To find your specific payment date for SNAP benefits, you’ll need to visit your state’s specific SNAP program website. Just type the name of your state and “SNAP” into your search engine and you should see a link to the agency that administers your benefits. You should also be able to sign up for SNAP benefits and check your eligibility and find your state’s payment schedule.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted waivers allowing for emergency supplemental SNAP based on the public health emergency declaration during the pandemic. The District of Columbia, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Wisconsin have extended emergency allotments through May 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments