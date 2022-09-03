SNAP Schedule: Alabama Food Assistance Benefits for September 2022

Studio4 / iStock.com

SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program and benefits are paid out monthly via EBT cards.

Your Alabama EBT card can be used just like a debit card at checkout at participating locations in stores and online. Look for the Quest logo at grocery stores and some retail locations. You can also use your EBT card at farmers’ markets that are authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

To find out where you can use your Alabama SNAP benefits, check the USDA’s SNAP Retailer Locator. Click “Enter the SNAP Retailer Locator” and enter your address. For a list of markets that accept SNAP benefits, visit here.

Eligibility and benefit amounts are based on income and household size, which are determined by regulations issued by the USDA. According to the Alabama DHR, the average monthly benefit is about $121.

To apply for Alabama SNAP benefits, you can visit MyDHR to create an account and fill out the online application. You can also call or write the local Food Assistance Office and an application will be sent to you, or you can visit the office and get an application and complete it while you are there. There’s the option of printing an application from the Food Assistance Division website and either faxing, mailing or taking the signed application to your county office, as well.

There’s also the Alabama Elderly Simplified Application Project, which is a SNAP application process for households where all members are age 60 or older and have no earned income in the month of application.

Alabama SNAP benefits are sent out from the 4th to the 23rd of every month, based on the last two digits of your case number. Here’s the Alabama SNAP deposit schedule for September 2022:

Case number ends in: Benefits available: 00-04 Sept. 4th 05-09 Sept. 5th 10-14 Sept. 6th 15-19 Sept. 7th 20-24 Sept. 8th 25-29 Sept. 9th 30-34 Sept. 10th 35-39 Sept. 11th 40-44 Sept. 12th 45-49 Sept. 13th 50-54 Sept. 14th 55-59 Sept. 15th 60-64 Sept. 16th 65-69 Sept. 17th 70-74 Sept. 18th 75-79 Sept. 19th 80-84 Sept. 20th 85-89 Sept. 21st 90-94 Sept. 22nd 95-99 Sept. 23rd

