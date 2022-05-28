SNAP Schedule: Florida Food Assistance Benefits for June 2022

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida’s SNAP is administered by the Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency, which is also responsible for determining eligibility for SNAP by using federal guidelines. SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households by distributing monthly benefits to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards.

Healthy and able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 — who don’t have dependent children — may only receive food assistance for three months in a 36-month period unless they are working or participating in a work program. Florida has a work requirement provision and a child support provision tied to SNAP and food assistance benefits.

Your Florida SNAP EBT card can be used at most major grocery store chains. EBT cards are also accepted by some retailers, like Walmart and Amazon. Depending on your location, groceries may even be purchased using your EBT card and delivered to your home.

Florida also has a program called Fresh Access Bucks, an initiative of Feeding Florida. FAB is a statewide nutrition incentive program that encourages Florida SNAP recipients to use their benefits at farmers markets, produce stands, community-supported agriculture venues, mobile markets and community grocery outlets.

There’s also the SUNCAP Program, which is a food assistance program for individuals who receive Supplemental Security Income. If you already receive SNAP benefits, you may be automatically enrolled in the SUNCAP Program when you become eligible for SSI.

Florida’s SNAP benefits are sent out between the 1st and the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number — skip the 10th digit and read the next two backwards.

Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates for June 2022:

Case number’s 9th and 8th digits Date of availability 00-03 1st of the month 04-06 2nd of the month 07-10 3rd of the month 11-13 4th of the month 14-17 5th of the month 18-20 6th of the month 21-24 7th of the month 25-27 8th of the month 28-31 9th of the month 32-34 10th of the month 35-38 11th of the month 39-41 12th of the month 42-45 13th of the month 46-48 14th of the month 49-53 15th of the month 54-57 16th of the month 58-60 17th of the month 61-64 18th of the month 65-67 19th of the month 68-71 20th of the month 72-74 21st of the month 75-78 22nd of the month 79-81 23rd of the month 82-85 24th of the month 86-88 25th of the month 89-92 26th of the month 93-95 27th of the month 96-99 28th of the month

