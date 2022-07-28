SNAP Schedule: Florida Food Stamp Payments for August 2022

Renata Angerami / iStock.com

The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency is responsible for the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which distributes monthly benefits to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards. SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households.

Your Florida SNAP EBT card can be used anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which includes most major grocery store chains, some retailers and participating farmers’ markets. Depending on your location, groceries may even be purchased using your EBT card and delivered to your home. Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, plus seeds and plants that grow food for your household to eat.

Fresh Access Bucks (FAB), an initiative of Feeding Florida, is a statewide nutrition incentive program that encourages Florida SNAP recipients to use their benefits at farmers’ markets, produce stands, CSAs, mobile markets and community grocery outlets. If you buy $1 worth of fresh food using your EBT card, you’ll receive $1 in Fresh Access Bucks.

There’s also the SUNCAP Program, which is a food assistance program for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. If you already receive SNAP benefits, you may be automatically enrolled in the SUNCAP Program when you become eligible for SSI.

Florida’s SNAP benefits are sent out between the 1st and the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backward) after dropping the 10th digit.

Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates for August 2022:

Case number’s 9th and 8th digits are: Benefits available: 00-03 August 1st 04-06 August 2nd 07-10 August 3rd 11-13 August 4th 14-17 August 5th 18-20 August 6th 21-24 August 7th 25-27 August 8th 28-31 August 9th 32-34 August 10th 35-38 August 11th 39-41 August 12th 42-45 August 13th 46-48 August 14th 49-53 August 15th 54-57 August 16th 58-60 August 17th 61-64 August 18th 65-67 August 19th 68-71 August 20th 72-74 August 21st 75-78 August 22nd 79-81 August 23rd 82-85 August 24th 86-88 August 25th 89-92 August 26th 93-95 August 27th 96-99 August 28th

