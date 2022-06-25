SNAP Schedule: When Florida Food Stamp Benefits Hit EBT Cards in July 2022
The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency is responsible for the state’s SNAP, which provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households by distributing monthly benefits to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards.
Your Florida SNAP EBT card can be used anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which includes most major grocery store chains, some retailers and participating farmers markets. Depending on your location, groceries may even be purchased online using your EBT card and delivered to your home.
Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, plus seeds and plants that grow food for your household to eat. Swipe your Florida EBT card in the card reader machine and enter your PIN to use your benefits. Your receipt shows your current SNAP account balance after making your purchase.
Fresh Access Bucks (FAB), an initiative of Feeding Florida, is a statewide nutrition incentive program that encourages Florida SNAP recipients to use their benefits at farmers markets, produce stands, CSAs, mobile markets and community grocery outlets. There’s also the SUNCAP Program, which is a food assistance program for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. If you already receive SNAP benefits, you may be automatically enrolled in the SUNCAP Program when you become eligible for SSI.
Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates for July 2022:
Case number’s 9th and 8th digits are
Benefits available
00-03
July 1st
04-06
July 2nd
07-10
July 3rd
11-13
July 4th
14-17
July 5th
18-20
July 6th
21-24
July 7th
25-27
July 8th
28-31
July 9th
32-34
July 10th
35-38
July 11th
39-41
July 12th
42-45
July 13th
46-48
July 14th
49-53
July 15th
54-57
July 16th
58-60
July 17th
61-64
July 18th
65-67
July 19th
68-71
July 20th
72-74
July 21st
75-78
July 22nd
79-81
July 23rd
82-85
July 24th
86-88
July 25th
89-92
July 26th
93-95
July 27th
96-99
July 28th
Florida’s SNAP benefits are distributed between the 1st and the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backward) after dropping the 10th digit.
