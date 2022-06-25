SNAP Schedule: When Florida Food Stamp Benefits Hit EBT Cards in July 2022

The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency is responsible for the state’s SNAP, which provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households by distributing monthly benefits to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards.

Your Florida SNAP EBT card can be used anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which includes most major grocery store chains, some retailers and participating farmers markets. Depending on your location, groceries may even be purchased online using your EBT card and delivered to your home.

Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, plus seeds and plants that grow food for your household to eat. Swipe your Florida EBT card in the card reader machine and enter your PIN to use your benefits. Your receipt shows your current SNAP account balance after making your purchase.

Fresh Access Bucks (FAB), an initiative of Feeding Florida, is a statewide nutrition incentive program that encourages Florida SNAP recipients to use their benefits at farmers markets, produce stands, CSAs, mobile markets and community grocery outlets. There’s also the SUNCAP Program, which is a food assistance program for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. If you already receive SNAP benefits, you may be automatically enrolled in the SUNCAP Program when you become eligible for SSI.

Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates for July 2022:

Case number’s 9th and 8th digits are

Benefits available

00-03

July 1st

04-06

July 2nd

07-10

July 3rd

11-13

July 4th

14-17

July 5th

18-20

July 6th

21-24

July 7th

25-27

July 8th

28-31

July 9th

32-34

July 10th

35-38

July 11th

39-41

July 12th

42-45

July 13th

46-48

July 14th

49-53

July 15th

54-57

July 16th

58-60

July 17th

61-64

July 18th

65-67

July 19th

68-71

July 20th

72-74

July 21st

75-78

July 22nd

79-81

July 23rd

82-85

July 24th

86-88

July 25th

89-92

July 26th

93-95

July 27th

96-99

July 28th

Florida’s SNAP benefits are distributed between the 1st and the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backward) after dropping the 10th digit.

