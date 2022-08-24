SNAP Schedule: Florida Food Stamps for September 2022
The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency distributes monthly benefits to Florida SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards. SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households.
Your Florida EBT card can be used anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which includes most major grocery store chains, some retailers and participating farmers’ markets. Depending on your location, groceries may even be purchased using your EBT card and delivered to your home. Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, except hot, ready-to-eat foods.
Fresh Access Bucks (FAB), an initiative of Feeding Florida, is a statewide nutrition incentive program that encourages Florida SNAP recipients to use their benefits at farmers’ markets, produce stands, CSAs, mobile markets and community grocery outlets. If you buy $1 worth of fresh food using your EBT card, you’ll receive $1 in Fresh Access Bucks. Here’s a map with the locations of outlets accepting and doubling SNAP and P-EBT benefits.
There’s also the SUNCAP Program, which is a food assistance program for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. If you already receive SNAP benefits, you may be automatically enrolled in the SUNCAP Program when you become eligible for SSI.
Florida’s SNAP benefits are sent out between the 1st and the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backward) after dropping the 10th digit.
Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates for September 2022:
Case number’s 9th and 8th digits are:
Benefits available:
00-03
Sept. 1st
04-06
Sept. 2nd
07-10
Sept. 3rd
11-13
Sept. 4th
14-17
Sept. 5th
18-20
Sept. 6th
21-24
Sept. 7th
25-27
Sept. 8th
28-31
Sept. 9th
32-34
Sept. 10th
35-38
Sept. 11th
39-41
Sept. 12th
42-45
Sept. 13th
46-48
Sept. 14th
49-53
Sept. 15th
54-57
Sept. 16th
58-60
Sept. 17th
61-64
Sept. 18th
65-67
Sept. 19th
68-71
Sept. 20th
72-74
Sept. 21st
75-78
Sept. 22nd
79-81
Sept. 23rd
82-85
Sept. 24th
86-88
Sept. 25th
89-92
Sept. 26th
93-95
Sept. 27th
96-99
Sept. 28th
