SNAP Schedule: When Food Benefits Reach Access Oklahoma Cards in August 2022

Nomad / iStock.com

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the food stamp program, provides benefits to help supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out monthly to SNAP accounts, which are linked to Access Oklahoma Cards.

See: Will Food Stamps Be Impacted by Inflation Rates?

Explore: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement

SNAP recipients can use their Access Oklahoma cards to purchase most food items at authorized retail food stores and farmers’ markets. When making a payment with your card using your SNAP benefits, select “EBT” and enter your PIN. Your receipt shows the amount left in your SNAP account. Your Access Oklahoma Card can be used online, as well (you can check here for approved online retailers).

Oklahoma’s SNAP also has an Employment and Training Program and a partnership between Oklahoma Human Services and community agencies to provide recipients with employment and training services, called OK SNAP Works. If you receive SNAP benefits, are looking for a job and do not receive cash assistance (TANF), you may be eligible for free job training. The OK SNAP Works program is currently offered in McIntosh and Tulsa counties.

You can apply for Oklahoma’s SNAP online at OKDHSLive.org. You can also submit a completed application to your local DHS Human Services Center. Forms are available in local offices.

It can take up to 30 days after submitting your application to receive your benefits or denial notice. However, you may qualify for expedited benefits if your household has little to no income or resources.

SNAP 2022: Is My State Extending Emergency Allotment Money for August?

Food Insecurity Rises Due to Inflation: 5 Ways To Help Local Food Pantries and Those in Need

In Oklahoma, benefits are sent out from the 1st to the 10th of every month, based on the last digit of your case number. Here is the August deposit schedule for Oklahoma SNAP benefits:

Story continues

Case number ends in: Benefits available: 0 -3 August 1st 4 -6 August 5th 7 -9 August 10th

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP Schedule: When Food Benefits Reach Access Oklahoma Cards in August 2022