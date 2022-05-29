SNAP Schedule: When June 2022 CalFresh Benefits Disburse in California

vgajic / Getty Images

CalFresh, California’s SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed monthly to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards.

EBT cards can be used in grocery stores and participating farmer’s markets. According to the California Department of Social Services, some farmer’s markets give CalFresh recipients twice the amount of produce they pay for. Simply swipe your EBT card in the card reader machine and enter your PIN to use your benefits.

If you’re 60 years or older, you may also qualify for California’s Restaurant Meals Program (RMP). This is a state option that allows certain SNAP recipients who might not be able to prepare meals for themselves to be able to buy prepared meals at restaurants with their SNAP benefits. Not all locations participate in this program so make sure to call ahead and ask if CalFresh EBT cards are accepted.

You can apply for CalFresh online in as little as 10 minutes through GetCalFresh.org or by calling the CalFresh Info Line at 877-847-3663. If you qualify for expedited CalFresh benefits, you could receive benefits on the same day or within three days following the date your application is received.

CalFresh benefits are distributed over the first 10 days of each month. The date your benefits are deposited onto your CalFresh EBT card depends on the last digit of your case number. Benefits are deposited on the assigned day even if that day is a weekend or holiday.

Here’s the CalFresh deposit schedule for June 2022:

Case # Ends In Benefits Available 1 1st of the month 2 2nd of the month 3 3rd of the month 4 4th of the month 5 5th of the month 6 6th of the month 7 7th of the month 8 8th of the month 9 9th of the month 0 10th of the month

