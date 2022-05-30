SNAP Schedule: June Benefits for New York Recipients

New York’s SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. Benefits are paid out monthly to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards, which can be used to purchase eligible food items at authorized grocery stores, some retail locations and farmers markets.

SNAP in New York is administered by two different agencies. If you live in New York City, the Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration is in charge of SNAP benefits. Outside of NYC, SNAP is handled by the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

To check your eligibility for SNAP outside of NYC, you must apply. You can apply for New York SNAP through myBenefits.ny.gov — or print and mail (or fax) the SNAP application to your local department of social services.

If you live in New York City, you can apply through the online portal ACCESS HRA. You can also pick up an application at your nearest SNAP center, or call the NYC Infoline at 1-718-557-1399 to have an application mailed to you.

New York has two SNAP schedules: one for New York City and one for the state. Here is the June 2022 payment schedule for New York State, excluding the five boroughs of New York City:

Case Number Ending in:

Deposit Date

0 or 1

June 1

2

June 2

3

June 3

4

June 4

5

June 5

6

June 6

7

June 7

8

June 8

9

June 9

Here is the NYC SNAP schedule for June 2022:

Toe Number (Last Digit of Your Case Number)

Payment Date

0

June 1

1

June 2

2

June 3

3

June 4

4

June 6

5

June 7

6

June 8

7

June 9

8

June 10

9

June 13

In New York City, the actual deposit dates change from one month to the next.

