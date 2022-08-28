SNAP Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card EBT Payments Distribute Based on Social Security Number in September 2022

Drazen Zigic / iStock.com

Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards, the state’s EBT card.

Your Louisiana Purchase Card can be used to shop and pay for most food items in grocery stores and some retailers. You may also use your EBT card to purchase eligible foods online at select retailers.

If you’re a Louisiana resident and you’re at least 60 years of age and receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), then you may qualify for the Louisiana Combined Application Project. LaCAP is a simplified version of SNAP where recipients are issued one of three standard monthly allotment amounts — $30, $82, or $170 — via Louisiana Purchase Cards. Food assistance is only available through LaCAP or SNAP, but you can switch programs at any time.

Louisiana’s SNAP benefits are distributed between the 5th and the 23rd of each month. Elderly or disabled recipients will receive their benefits on the 1st through 4th of each month, while all other recipients will receive their SNAP benefits depending on the last two digits of their Social Security number.

Benefits are accessible by 5:00 a.m. the morning after they are posted, and are posted on the same date every month regardless of the day of the week or whether it’s a holiday or weekend. You can also check your SNAP benefit schedule on the LifeInCheck EBT mobile app. Go to “My Account,” then click “Benefits Schedule.”

Here’s the September 2022 deposit schedule for Louisiana Purchase Cards:

SSN ends in: Benefits available: 0 Sept. 5th 1 Sept. 7th 2 Sept. 9th 3 Sept. 11th 4 Sept. 13th 5 Sept. 15th 6 Sept. 17th 7 Sept. 19th 8 Sept. 21st 9 Sept. 23rd

