SNAP Schedule: March Benefits for New York Recipients

New York’s food stamps, or SNAP benefits, are paid out through electronic benefit cards once a month, like in other states.

SNAP is the federally funded food stamps program that provides cash to low-income and needy households to purchase fresh food and groceries each month.

While the program is federally funded, each state administers its own program with its own rules and eligibility requirements. For example, some states have a “savings test,” or asset limit, tied to benefits or expedited benefits whereby applicants can only qualify if they have less than a certain amount of cash and other assets on hand.

In New York, though, most households applying for SNAP no longer have to pass a savings test to receive benefits. The household’s stocks, savings and retirement accounts are thus not included in the determination of eligibility.

New York’s payment schedule is a little different from other states’. It breaks up its payments into two schedules: one for New York City, and one for the rest of the state. The payment schedule for the larger state is as follows:

Case Number Ending in:

Deposit Date

0 or 1

March 1

2

March 2

3

March 3

4

March 4

5

March 5

6

March 6

7

March 7

8

March 8

9

March 9

For the five boroughs of New York City, benefits are paid out over the course of the first 13 days of the month, not including Sundays or holidays. The actual deposit dates change from one month to the next.

