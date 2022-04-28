SNAP Schedule: May Benefits Disbursal for California

M_a_y_a / iStock.com

CalFresh, California’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, distributes monthly food benefits via EBT card to eligible low-income individuals and families who meet federal income guidelines in California. Recipients can use their CalFresh EBT card to purchase qualifying food items in grocery stores and participating farmers markets.

See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Find: SNAP 2022 — Is My State Giving Out Extra Money in April?

EBT cards work just like credit or debit cards. Simply swipe the EBT card in the card reader and enter your PIN. If you’re purchasing non-eligible items, you’ll be required to use an alternate form of payment for those items.

CalFresh is state-supervised and county-operated, according to the California Department of Social Services. The amount each household receives depends on household income and monthly expenses.

You can apply for CalFresh online in as little as 10 minutes through GetCalFresh.org. You can also call the CalFresh Info Line at 877-847-3663 to apply. If you qualify for expedited CalFresh benefits, you could receive benefits on the same day or within three days following the date your application is received.

California distributes CalFresh benefits over the first 10 days of the month. The date your benefits are deposited onto your EBT card depends on the last digit of your case number. For example, if your case number ends with five, your EBT card should be loaded on the fifth of the month.

POLL: How Much Do You Expect Your Tax Refund To Be This Year?

Here is the CalFresh benefit deposit schedule for May 2022:

Case # Ends In Benefits Available 1 1st of the month 2 2nd of the month 3 3rd of the month 4 4th of the month 5 5th of the month 6 6th of the month 7 7th of the month 8 8th of the month 9 9th of the month 0 10th of the month

Benefits are deposited on the assigned day even if that day is a weekend or holiday.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP Schedule: May Benefits Disbursal for California