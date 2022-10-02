SNAP Schedule October 2022: Illinois Link Card Food Stamp Payments

Artem Zakharov / iStock.com

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Illinois are administered by the state’s Department of Human Services, which sets the schedule for when monthly SNAP payments are issued. Payment dates depend on a couple of factors, including when you began receiving benefits. That’s the case every month, including October 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, benefits for new Illinois SNAP households are made between the 1st and the 10th of the month based on the last digit of the head of household’s individual ID number. Older cases keep their previous availability dates on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 17th and 20th of the month.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the USDA, the program is administered at the state level. If you are approved for SNAP benefits, you will be sent a reloadable Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and use it to pay for food. Benefits will be loaded onto it every month.

Illinois residents approved for SNAP benefits will be issued an Illinois Link Card, which looks and works like a debit card. If you are eligible for cash and SNAP benefits, you will access both with the same card. Only one Illinois Link Card is issued per account. The card is accepted at most grocery stores and more than 9,000 retailers in the state.

You can use the Illinois Link Card to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Also, because Illinois participates in the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program, you can buy hot food at participating restaurants.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

Here is the October 2022 deposit schedule for new cases on the Illinois Link Card system:

IES Head of Household Individual Number Ending In: Newly Approved Case Benefit Availability Dates: 1 Oct. 1 2 Oct. 2 3 Oct. 3 4 Oct. 4 5 Oct. 5 6 Oct. 6 7 Oct. 7 8 Oct. 8 9 Oct. 9 0 Oct. 10

