SNAP Schedule: Ohio Direction Card Payments for September 2022

SNAP, which helps low-income families purchase fresh food and groceries, is administered by the Department of Jobs and Family Services in Ohio. Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to Ohio Direction Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card.

Your card can be used anywhere you see the Ohio Direction Card sticker, such as most grocery stores and some other retail locations and participating farmers markets. Your benefits can be used to buy most food products except food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store.

After making a purchase with your Ohio Direction Card, your receipt will show your purchase amount and the amount of benefits you have left in your account. If you need to know your balance but don’t have your last receipt, call the toll-free number, 866-386-3071, on the back of your Direction Card. You can also access your information online here.

You can apply for SNAP benefits online at Benefits.Ohio.gov or submit an application to your county Department of Job and Family Services office. You may also file a SNAP application through your local Ohio Benefit Bank website. Monthly benefit amounts are based on household size, expenses and sometimes resources.

Benefits are deposited onto Ohio Direction Cards between the 2nd and the 20th of every month, based on the last digit of your case number. All cardholders can call the Ohio Direction Card customer service number on the back of their card six days before the first of each month to find out when their benefits will become available.

Here’s the Ohio Direction Card deposit schedule for September 2022:

Case number ends in Benefits available 0 September 2 1 September 4 2 September 6 3 September 8 4 September 10 5 September 12 6 September 14 7 September 16 8 September 18 9 September 20

