SNAP Schedule: Social Security Number Determines When Louisiana Payments Distribute in May

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income households; however, monthly funds account for only a portion of monthly food budgets. If you’re eligible for SNAP benefits in Louisiana, they are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to Louisiana Purchase Cards.

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, most Louisiana households must meet gross and net income tests to receive benefits. However, households with those aged 60 and over or a person who is receiving certain types of disability payments only needs to meet the net income test.

The amount Louisiana SNAP recipients receive each month depends on household size, as well as the countable monthly income amount remaining after all allowable deductions have been subtracted.

There’s a simplified version of SNAP for Louisiana residents who are at least 60 years of age and receive Supplemental Security Income called the Louisiana Combined Application Project, or LaCAP. Similar to SNAP, households that are eligible for LaCAP will receive a Louisiana Purchase Card and SNAP benefits will be automatically deposited into the account every month.

Because recipients typically shop on or shortly after the day their benefits are issued, the DCFS changed the SNAP benefits schedule to help retailers maintain essential supplies like bread, dairy and produce.

Louisiana’s SNAP benefits are distributed between the 5th and the 23rd of each month, but elderly or disabled recipients will continue to receive their benefits on the 1st through 4th of each month. All other recipients will receive their SNAP benefits depending on the last two digits of their Social Security number.

SSN ends in Benefits available 0 May 5 1 May 7 2 May 9 3 May 11 4 May 13 5 May 15 6 May 17 7 May 19 8 May 21 9 May 23

