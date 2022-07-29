SNAP Schedule: Tennessee EBT Benefits for August 2022

kupicoo / iStock.com

SNAP is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS), providing food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP accounts are linked to EBT cards, which are loaded monthly with your benefit amount during your certification period.

See: 10 Best Countries To Live on Just a Social Security Check

Find: The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in Every State

SNAP EBT cards are accepted at any SNAP-approved grocery store or retailer. Most foods are eligible for SNAP, except food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store. You can also use your EBT to shop and pay for groceries online. Check the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator to find a retailer that accepts SNAP in your area.

Tennessee residents may qualify for SNAP if they meet certain eligibility criteria. Residents must pass an income and resource test, plus additional requirements. Most able-bodied residents between 16 and 59 years old must register for work, participate in the Employment & Training Program if offered, accept offers of employment and cannot quit a job. The amount of benefits you receive depends on your household’s resources and situation.

College students can also receive SNAP benefits, provided they work an average of 20 hours per week, be enrolled in the work-study program, care for young dependents or receive Families First — the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

Replacement SNAP benefits are also available through the Disaster Related Emergency Assistance program. D-SNAP is available to SNAP families who suffered losses due to severe weather which may have caused a power outage of 12 hours or more, or loss of food.

Benefits are sent out to Tennessee EBT cards from the 1st to the 20th of every month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number. Here is the Tennessee SNAP deposit schedule for August:

SSN ends in Benefits available 00-04 1st of the month 05-09 2nd of the month 10-14 3rd of the month 15-19 4th of the month 20-24 5th of the month 25-29 6th of the month 30-34 7th of the month 35-39 8th of the month 40-44 9th of the month 45-49 10th of the month 50-54 11th of the month 55-59 12th of the month 60-64 13th of the month 65-69 14th of the month 70-74 15th of the month 75-79 16th of the month 80-84 17th of the month 85-89 18th of the month 90-94 19th of the month 95-99 20th of the month

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP Schedule: Tennessee EBT Benefits for August 2022