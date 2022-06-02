SNAP Schedule: Tennessee Food Stamp Program Benefits for June 2022

JackF / iStock.com

SNAP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutritional assistance initiative, one which offers food-purchasing assistance to eligible low-income households. In Tennessee, SNAP is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS).

SNAP accounts are linked to EBT cards, which are loaded monthly with your benefit amount during a set length of time called a certification period.

Tennessee residents may qualify for SNAP if they meet certain eligibility criteria. Residents must pass an income and resource test, plus additional requirements. The amount of benefits you receive depends on your household’s resources and living situation.

Most able-bodied residents between 16 and 59 years old must also register for work, participate in the Employment & Training Program if offered, accept offers of employment and cannot quit a job.

College students can also receive SNAP benefits. However, they must be working an average of 20 hours per week, be enrolled in work-study, caring for young dependents or receiving Families First, the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

The TDHS also provides replacement SNAP benefits through the Disaster Related Emergency Assistance program. D-SNAP is available to SNAP families who suffered losses due to severe weather which may have caused a power outage of 12 hours or more — or who lost food due to a household misfortune.

Benefits are sent out to Tennesee EBT cards from the 1st to the 20th of every month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number. Here is the Tennessee SNAP schedule for June:

SSN ends in Benefits available 00-04 1st of the month 05-09 2nd of the month 10-14 3rd of the month 15-19 4th of the month 20-24 5th of the month 25-29 6th of the month 30-34 7th of the month 35-39 8th of the month 40-44 9th of the month 45-49 10th of the month 50-54 11th of the month 55-59 12th of the month 60-64 13th of the month 65-69 14th of the month 70-74 15th of the month 75-79 16th of the month 80-84 17th of the month 85-89 18th of the month 90-94 19th of the month 95-99 20th of the month

