SNAP Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card Benefits for August 2022

Texas SNAP benefits are distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards, the state’s EBT card. Benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and can be used to purchase most foods and seeds and plants to grow food, excluding food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store.

The Texas Lone Star Card can be used at major grocery stores or retailers. When making a payment with your card using your SNAP benefits, select “EBT” as your payment method and enter your PIN. Your receipt shows the amount left in your SNAP account. You can also check your Lone Star Card balance and view recent card activity through your online account at YourTexasBenefits.com.

Your Texas Lone Star Card can also be used online, but it can’t be used at all stores that offer online shopping. You can check here for approved online retailers.

SNAP eligibility in Texas is based on household income and resources. Most people between the ages of 16 and 59 must also follow work rules, which state that you must be looking for a job or be in an approved work program. If you have a job, you cannot quit without a good reason.

If you live in a household where all members are either older adults (age 60 and older) or people with disabilities, you can apply for Texas Simplified Application Project. This is a simplified SNAP application, and it provides three years of benefits instead of six months.

The date you receive your Texas SNAP food benefits is based on the last digit in your Eligibility Determination Group number, and benefits are deposited onto Lone Star Cards over 15 days, beginning on the 1st of every month.

Here is the August schedule for Texas Lone Star Card SNAP benefits:

SNAP EDG # Ends In

Benefits Available

0

August 1st

1

August 3rd

2

August 5th

3

August 6th

4

August 7th

5

August 9th

6

August 11th

7

August 12th

8

August 13th

9

August 15th

Your EDG number can be found on the TF0001 form the HHSC sent you saying that you’re eligible for SNAP benefits. If you can’t find it, call 800-777-7328.

