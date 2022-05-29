SNAP Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card Benefits for June 2022

Texas SNAP benefits are sent out monthly by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission via Texas Lone Star Cards, the state’s version of the federal EBT card. SNAP benefits can be used to purchase food, seeds and plants to grow food at most major grocery stores and retailers.

To use your Texas Lone Star Card, swipe your card in the store’s payment machine, select “EBT”, enter your PIN and keep the receipt. Your receipt will show the amount left in your SNAP account. You can also check your Lone Star Card balance and view recent card activity through your online account at YourTexasBenefits.com.

SNAP eligibility is based on household income and resources. Most people between the ages of 16 and 59 must also follow work rules to get SNAP benefits. According to Texas work rules, you must be looking for a job or be in an approved work program. If you have a job, you cannot quit without a good reason.

Texas has a program for households in which all members are either older adults (age 60 and older) or people with disabilities, called Texas Simplified Application Project (TSAP). The TSAP simplifies the SNAP application process and it provides three years of benefits instead of six months.

SNAP benefits are deposited onto Lone Star Cards over 15 days, beginning on the 1st of the month. The date you receive your Texas SNAP food benefits is based on the last digit in your Eligibility Determination Group number.

Here’s the June deposit schedule for Texas Lone Star Card SNAP benefits:

SNAP EDG # Ends In

Benefits Available

0

June 1st

1

June 3rd

2

June 5th

3

June 6th

4

June 7th

5

June 9th

6

June 11th

7

June 12th

8

June 13th

9

June 15th

Your EDG number can be found on the TF0001 form the HHSC sent you saying that you’re eligible for SNAP benefits. If you can’t find it, call 800-777-7328.

