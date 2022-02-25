SNAP Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card Benefits for March 2022

The state of Texas labels its SNAP benefit EBT card as “the Lone Star Card.” This card is a classic Electronic Benefits Card for the purposes of distributing food stamps, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, just like any other.

SNAP benefits are federally funded food stamps that are granted to each state, which then administer their own programs through their own rules and requirements. Texas, like most other states, has stringent rules on where benefits may be used. For the most part, SNAP benefits are only to be used on fresh food and produce and not for any other purpose. This typically excludes even hot bar food or food purchased to be eaten in a store.

In order to apply for Texas benefits, you will need to either use the online pre-screening system or call the local DHH in your area. Once approved, recipients then receive a Lone Star Card which can be used like any other debit or credit card wherever Texas Benefits are accepted. Most major grocers and food retailers accept EBT cards, and they can be used in every state regardless which state distributes them.

SNAP benefits are loaded onto the Lone Star card once a month, and the last number in your SNAP Eligibility Determination Group number (EDG) indicates which day your benefits are loaded onto your card.

Here’s the schedule which determines when you’ll receive your March Lone Star Benefits:

SNAP EDG # ends in

Benefits available

0

March 1st

1

March 3rd

2

March 5th

3

March 6th

4

March 7th

5

March 9th

6

March 11th

7

March 12th

8

March 13th

9

March 15th

