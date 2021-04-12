Snap (SNAP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Snap (SNAP) closed at $62.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 6.12% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNAP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 22, 2021. In that report, analysts expect SNAP to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $739.2 million, up 59.83% from the year-ago period.

SNAP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +300% and +52.06%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SNAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SNAP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 527.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 75.15.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Recommended Stories

  • CVS Health (CVS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    CVS Health (CVS) closed the most recent trading day at $74.46, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) closed the most recent trading day at $21.88, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $36.97, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session.

  • Analysts Upgraded AMC, Snap, United Airlines And Tesla In The Past Week

    Amid last's week trading, analysts came out with new ratings for some widely-followed stocks. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers, and following industry trends. Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for AMC, Snap, United Airlines and Tesla. B. Riley Financial upgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Monday from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $7 to $13 per share. Shares of AMC were trading lower this week. The stock opened Monday’s session at $10.09 and closed Friday lower by 6.64% at $9.42 for the week. See also: How to Buy AMC Stock Atlantic Equities upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Neutral to Overweight and announced a price target of $75 per share. Shares of Snap soared this week. The social media stock opened Monday’s session at $55.18 and closed Friday higher by 14.66% at $63.27 for the week. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) to Equal-Weight and raised its price target to $65. Shares of United Airlines traded relatively flat this week. The airline stock opened Monday’s session at $59.34 and closed Friday lower by 1.54% at $58.43 for the week. Daniel Ives of Wedbush upgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to Outperform from Neutral and upped the price target from $950 to $1,000. Ives has a long-term bull case target of $1,300 on Tesla. Shares of Tesla fell for the week. The EV giant opened Monday’s session at $707.53 and closed Friday lower by 4.31% at $677.02. Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIs Now The Time To Buy Stock In American Airlines, Carnival, Tesla Or GE?Markets Close At New All-Time Highs Yet Again© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • McEnany: Media pundits fuel violent protests with irresponsible rhetoric

    The 'Outnumbered' panel reacts to protests in Minneapolis.

  • Will Smith's Apple film 'Emancipation' pulled production from Georgia due to its voting restrictions

    The film, which was sold to Apple in a deal valued at $120 million, is the first major production to leave Georgia because of its new voting law.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident. President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon. Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • Cops went to a Florida mom’s home on a child abuse call. Then they saw a Dr. Seuss book

    Dr Seuss books have made headlines lately, but not for this reason.

  • William and Harry's tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh show just how far apart they are

    The sentiments may have been similar – but the styles could not have been more contrasting. As the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex released very different tributes to their grandfather within 30 minutes of each other on Monday, it was impossible to resist reading between the lines. In days gone by, the royal brothers would have put out a joint statement commemorating such an important role model in both their lives. Yet with tensions between the two princes seemingly still bristling ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, we were left to decipher the coded messages contained within. William's 173-word missive was the first to drop on the Kensington Palace website at 2pm, paying tribute to "a century of life defined by service". Praising his grandfather as an "extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation", the seemly eulogy gave a nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's "infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour". There was also acknowledgement of his "enduring presence... both through good times and the hardest days", a reference to his stalwart support following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when he encouraged William to walk behind their mother’s coffin with the words: "If I walk, will you walk with me?"

  • Chicago high school staff will refuse in-person work starting Wednesday without movement toward a reopening agreement, teachers union announces

    CHICAGO – The Chicago Teachers Union says high school staff members in Chicago Public Schools will refuse in-person work starting Wednesday without “adequate movement” toward a satisfactory reopening plan for high schools. CPS has identified April 19 as the “target” to reopen high schools — the last group that has yet to have the option of in-person classes since the pandemic shut schools in ...

  • Kanye agrees with Kim on joint custody in divorce response

    Kanye West agrees with Kim Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to new divorce documents. West's attorneys filed his response Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to Kardashian West's divorce filing seven weeks earlier, which began the process of ending their 6 1/2-year marriage. West's filing was virtually identical to Kardashian West's original petition, agreeing that the marriage should end over irreconcilable differences, and that the two should share custody of their children: North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 next month.

  • Yankees forced new player to shave his beard and his young daughter didn't even want to look at him

    Rougned Odor looked entirely different after shaving his beard to comply with the Yankees facial hair policy.

  • Psaki says Biden 'does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories' after a GOP senator criticized the president's social-media use

    President Joe Biden "spends his time working on behalf of the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

  • Caron Nazario case shows hate is an American disease, not just a white one

    The fact that diversity isn't a solution to hate isn't limited to police abuse cases. It extends to all hate crimes as tracked by the FBI.

  • Biden is likely to cut about $700 billion from his infrastructure plan in compromise, Goldman says

    Goldman also predicted the infrastructure package would be a solitary reconciliation bill with a 25% corporate tax rate, not Biden's desired 28%.

  • Senate Republicans gave a brand new award to Trump the same weekend he called Mitch McConnell a 'dumb son of a b----h'

    Trump launched a full-scale attack on McConnell during an hour-long speech to lawmakers and donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday.