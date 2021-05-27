Snap (SNAP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $61.07, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had lost 2.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNAP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SNAP is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 77.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $835.35 million, up 83.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $3.9 billion, which would represent changes of +466.67% and +55.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.82% higher within the past month. SNAP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, SNAP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 275.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 69.17.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



