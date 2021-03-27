- By GF Value





The stock of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $229.63 per share and the market cap of $12.5 billion, Snap-on stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Snap-on is shown in the chart below.





Snap-on Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Snap-on is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 1.8% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Snap-on has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.61, which is in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Snap-on at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Snap-on is fair. This is the debt and cash of Snap-on over the past years:

Snap-on Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Snap-on has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.9 billion and earnings of $11.44 a share. Its operating margin is 22.34%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Snap-on is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Snap-on over the past years:

Story continues

Snap-on Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Snap-on is 1.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 2.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Snap-on's ROIC was 14.04, while its WACC came in at 9.01. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Snap-on is shown below:

Snap-on Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Overall, the stock of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA, 30-year Financials)shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Snap-on stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

