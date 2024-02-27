SNAP trafficking ring leads to charges against Chambersburg mini market owners

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Local mini market owners are facing charges after they were accused of running a SNAP trafficking ring in Franklin County where they stole more than $184,000, Pennsylvania officials announced.

Marie Registe, 39, and Duckens Paul, 40, both of Chambersburg, are owners of Manmanyo Mini Market and Haitian Caribbean Mini Market and are accused of stealing $184,757.07 from the SNAP program, the Office of Inspector General said in a news release.

“The dismantling of this SNAP trafficking ring underscores the Office of State Inspector General’s unwavering commitment to preserving public trust in our assistance programs,” State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller said. “Through diligent investigation, collaboration with local authorities, and tips from the public, OSIG remains vigilant in protecting taxpayer funds and ensuring that benefits reach those in genuine need. We urge the public to continue reporting any suspected fraud or abuse, as they play a critical role in upholding the integrity of our assistance systems.”

There was a public tip that the Department of Human Services started the investigation, the OSIG says. Investigators discovered that the duo bought SNAP benefits for about half their value from recipients.

From May 2021 to Jan. 2023, investigators say, the duo violated Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) regulations by “exchanging the welfare recipients’ EBT benefits for cash or non-food goods at approximately half the value of the benefit,” the release states.

“By engaging in this activity, the owners illegally obtained payment from the SNAP program, causing a threat to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s public assistance system, using the system to enrich themselves, and depriving the intended recipients of their benefits,” the OSIG says.

Registe is also accused of felony public assistance fraud by lying to the Franklin County Assistance Office when she failed to report that she owned and operated the store and collected SNAP assistance. She allegedly stole $7,745.

Registe faces multiple charges that include felony counts of SNAP trafficking, theft by deception, deceptive business practices, public assistance fraud, corrupt organizations, and various related conspiracy charges. She can face up to 102 years of imprisonment and fines of $215,000.

Paul also faces multiple charges of SNAP trafficking, theft by deception, deceptive business practices, corrupt organizations, and various related conspiracy charges. He can face up to 88 years of imprisonment and fines of $185,000.

The investigation is still ongoing, the OSIG says and anyone with information is asked to contact them and reference the “Haitian Caribbean Mini Market” investigation.

