Snap Won't Grow Till It Does This 1 Thing

That huge sigh of relief you heard earlier this month was Snap (NYSE: SNAP) investors exhaling over the message app's results not looking any worse than it did after reporting fourth quarter and full year earnings. And in some respects it actually looked even better than some expected.

The one item high on investors' list of things to look at was how many daily active users (DAU) Snap lost in the period, and the good news is the hemorrhaging had stopped. DAU was flat sequentially for the quarter at 186 million, though down 0.3% from last year. Considering it had posted two straight quarters of consecutive declines, this was an achievement.

Moreover, the quarter's adjusted EBITDA -- earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization -- losses of $50 million was a 68% improvement over the year-ago period, which led CEO Evan Spiegel to declare Snap was "substantially closer to achieving profitability." While that means Snap failed to attain Spiegel's "stretch goal" of being break-even in the fourth quarter, it still puts the company within striking distance of his other target: being profitable for all of 2019.

But before you begin celebrating -- and with Snap's stock up over 30% since the report, it seems many of you have broken out the bubbly -- there's still a lot of work to be done, and with some of the plans Snap has unveiled, things could go horribly awry again.

Still coming up short

That Snap didn't lose more users this quarter is an improvement, but that doesn't mean it's back on the road to health again. For one, even though DAU was flat from last quarter, it's the first time the growth rate has turned negative year over year.

Spiegel had delineated a few other stretch goals for 2019, including accelerating revenue growth and attaining full-year positive free cash flow, but based on the fourth quarter's results, it's going to be a long slog.

Revenue jumped 36% for the period to $389.8 million, and it guided first-quarter revenue growth to between 24% and 34%. Considering revenue grew 54% in the first quarter of 2018, that's not an acceleration on a sequential or year-over-year basis.

Although Snap's free cash flow position improved by $10 million this quarter, to negative $149 million, that kind of incremental improvement won't be enough to achieve his goal, either. Considering Snap is projecting it will lose between $140 million and $165 million in the first quarter, profitability seems as if it will remain elusive.