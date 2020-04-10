SnapCell Launches Live Streaming

TAMPA, Fla., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapCell is excited to announce the release of their new product: SnapCell Live. In the current climate where we are required to be social distancing, customers are unable to visit dealerships. SnapCell Live allows clients to take the dealership to them with live video streaming.

Technology is changing the way we consume information and entertainment. A survey conducted by consulting firm, Deloitte, last year found that about 53% of Americans stream TV shows and 56% prefer streaming videos on a monthly basis. This shift towards video streaming entertainment is mirrored in the way people want to absorb information.

Watching a video rather than reading blocks of text is a far more accessible and engaging way of digesting important content. It also offers flexibility to the consumer to be able to watch the video wherever and whenever they want.

Integrated into our application, using SnapCell Live is as easy as:

Clicking to start Inviting the customer to live stream Start a live video

Currently, virtual meetings are having to take place all around the world as people are unable to work from their traditional office space. This technology has enabled a number of businesses to remain operational and even thrive during an international crisis.

Fortunately, the whole automotive sales process can now be facilitated with virtual digital retailing ensuring that everyone is kept at a safe distance. Live video streaming can be used by Sales Executives and Business Managers for face-to-face contact with the customer. In addition, they can share their desktop screen and take the customer on a virtual test drive so they don't miss out on any part of the normal dealership experience.

Similarly, SnapCell Live can be used by the servicing department with Service Advisors and Technicians getting in front of the camera to discuss the work taking place on the customer's vehicle.

All live streams are recorded and the customer doesn't have to download anything.

Contact:

Brent Williams

9547627567

237735@email4pr.com

https://snapcell.us.com/

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snapcell-launches-live-streaming-301038538.html

SOURCE SnapCell Inc