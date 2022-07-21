Snapchat, Dropbox submitted the tips. Now a Naples teen faces child pornography charges

A Naples teenager was arrested Tuesday after detectives with the Collier County Sheriff's Office found he had multiple files of child pornography on his Snapchat and Dropbox accounts.

“This is a horrendous and upsetting crime and our detectives have put an end to it,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post.

The juvenile is charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote.

As a matter of policy, the Naples Daily News doesn't identify minors facing criminal charges.

Between February and April, the sheriff's office received four tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible transmission of child pornography in Collier County. The tips were reported by Snapchat and Dropbox.

According to the arrest report, Snapchat and Dropbox provided 29 videos and images.

The files depicted children between the ages of 4 and 12, according to the report.

The files depicted children younger than 12 engaged in sexual activity with adults and other children.

An investigation by CCSO's Special Crimes Bureau detectives determined the files were being transmitted from the teen's residence.

Deputies then executed a search warrant at the residence Tuesday morning. The investigation also revealed the juvenile created the Snapchat and Dropbox accounts and was using them to transmit child pornography.

