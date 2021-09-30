Snapchat leads police to nighttime party at Alpena pool, trial date set for host

Sep. 30—WESSINGTON SPRINGS — A trial date has been set for a man who police say hosted a nighttime party at the Alpena pool, which he advertised on Snapchat, where youths under 21 years old were allegedly drinking.

Bryant Contreras, 18, of Huron, faces one count of social host for allowing the minors to consume alcohol, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and one count of social host for allowing individuals between 18 and 20 to consume alcohol, a Class 2 misdemeanor.

A Jerauld County deputy was working the night shift when police in Huron tipped them off about a party involving minors and underage drinking.

Police say shortly before 10:30 on July 11, they received screenshots from a Snapchat account using the screen name Bryant O'Neal, advertising a pool party at the public pool in Alpena.

Images reviewed by authorities allegedly include photos of "O'Neal," later identified as Contreras, giving out his phone number, a timestamped photo of a female holding a cup in what appeared to be the Alpena pool house, an image stating that you must be on "the list," a photo telling attendees to bring their own alcohol and an image reminding people to hide any alcohol.

Another Snapchat advertising the party said it was for 16 and up, but that anyone under 16 could text a phone number if they wanted permission to join.

A Jerauld County deputy arrived at the pool shortly before 11 p.m., and said that voices and music could be heard from beyond the locked gates. They staked out for observation and waited for assistance from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

While waiting, police say Contreras approached the squad car and told the deputy that he had permission from the pool manager to swim with friends after hours. He showed the deputy a message supposedly from the pool manager that read "NO ALCOHOL obviously."

The deputy asked Contreras if he has a Snapchat account under the name Bryant O'Neal. Contreras allegedly said yes, but added that no alcohol was present.

When asked about "the list," police say Contreras handed over a piece of paper with the header "Pool Party." The list contained 32 names, and read "if your name isn't here you must talk to me or otherwise you're not allowed to come in."

Deputies contacted city officials and conducted a search of the pool grounds, uncovering 36 cans of Twisted Tea — all of which were dumped.

Court documents say nine individuals were administered a preliminary breath test, resulting in five measurable amounts. A 17-year-old blew a .152%, a 15-year-old blew a .039%, an 18-year-old blew a .029%, a 14-year-old blew a .027% and a 16-year-old blew a .016%. Contreras and three minors did not blow a measurable amount.

An arrest report for Contreras says he claimed that Snapchats he published referencing alcohol was an attempt to entice his friends from Huron to come, as they thought the party was "lame."

All individuals allegedly agreed that "two guys came and dropped it off and left." The partygoers who were under 18 were picked up by their parents.

Contreras was transported to the Beadle County Jail, where authorities say he signed paperwork with the name Bryant O'Neal.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges, and is due in a Jerauld County courtroom on Oct. 29 for a motions hearing before a jury trial on Dec. 13.

Class 1 misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. Class 2 misdemeanors are punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine or both.

It is unclear if any other individuals face charges in connection with the pool party.