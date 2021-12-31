Snapchat meet-up results in robbery charges

Dec. 31—NEW ULM — A reported Snapchat meet-up gone wrong in New Ulm led to a North Mankato man being charged with robbery and assault Thursday.

Rashaun Davonte-Martinez Harris, 20, faces felonies for the alleged robbery and assault along with a misdemeanor assault charge in Brown County District Court.

The alleged victim told police he went to New Ulm's Herman Heights Park on Nov. 20 to meet a woman he met on Snapchat, according to a criminal complaint. As the man talked to her, two other men reportedly showed up and started punching and kicking him before stealing marijuana off him. The alleged attackers then left, with one of them stealing the man's vehicle.

An officer responded to a call from the victim and reported seeing him bleeding from the mouth with a swollen face and a bottom tooth knocked out. Before being transported to the New Ulm Medical Center, the man helped the officer identify the woman he met up with based on her Snapchat profile.

An investigator located the woman the next day in Mankato. After initially denying she knew anything about the incident, she reportedly told the investigator she drove to the park with Harris and another man who she didn't know but thought was his cousin.

The woman confirmed she met the alleged victim on Snapchat and was unhappy about how he was treating and touching other women she knew, according to the complaint. She reportedly commented that "He got what he deserved."

After the assault, she said she and Harris drove off in her car and the cousin took the man's vehicle. They met back up and drove to North Mankato together, leaving the alleged victim's vehicle in New Ulm where it was later found.

When asked where the vehicle's keys were, the woman said she thought the cousin threw them in a bush somewhere.

