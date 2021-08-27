Snapchat’s Michael O’Sullivan Snaps Up $10.2 Million Brentwood Estate

The remarkable resurgence of Snap, Inc., has investors delighting. Over the past year, the social media juggernaut’s stock price has roughly quadrupled to over $70/share with a current market cap of $113 billion; those sort of bonkers numbers has everyone at the top of the Santa Monica-based company’s food chain feeling flush. Nearly all of the bigwigs have spent the last year gobbling up eight-figure Los Angeles mansions, including Snap’s chief business officer and former chief strategy officer, and the two cofounders.

Even the company attorneys are riding the tech wave. Earlier this year, Snap’s general counsel Michael O’Sullivan– their top dog in-house lawyer, as it were — paid $10.2 million for a lavish estate in Brentwood, on L.A.’s Westside. That’s a whopping $410,000 more than the home’s asking price — certainly a lot of money, but O’Sullivan can afford it. He was one of Snapchat’s highest-paid employees over the last six years, according to public records. In the past year alone, O’Sullivan has sold more than $25 million worth of Snapchat stock, and he’s still got a stake in the company worth north of $68 million.

Not bad for the longtime attorney, who spent 25 years in private practice before joining Snap in 2017. He previously worked at the prestigious legal firm Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP, alongside firm partner John Spiegel, a veteran lawyer who is also the father of Snap CEO Evan Spiegel.

O’Sullivan’s neoclassical Tudor mansion was built in 1982 and appears to have been painstakingly maintained and updated over the past four decades. Within its nearly 7,400 square feet of living space are five ensuite bedrooms, elegantly proportioned formal living spaces and a library paneled in rich walnut (or some walnut lookalike). There are also paneled walls and beamed ceilings throughout, though much of the woodwork has been painted a trendy white.

Inside, perhaps the standout space is the kitchen, which has been “newly remodeled” and features a wall hewn entirely from stacked brick, all of which has been painted white. Throughout the home, banks of French doors open to various terraces and gardens. Upstairs, the master retreat has its own fireplace, sitting area, dual closets and a balcony overlooking the backyard. Also on the premises are a gym and 1,000-bottle wine cellar.

The notably narrow lot is surprisingly deep, spanning more than a half-acre and packing in a full-size paddle tennis court and separate swimming pool/spa area with its own concrete patio surround, all of it elegantly geometric and symmetrical. Tall hedges and gates on all sides shield the property from prying eyes. The grounds are exquisite and offer rolling grassy lawns, manicured hedges and mature trees.

Anne Leeds and Wyatt Parker of Compass held the listing; Santiago Arana of The Agency repped the buyers.

