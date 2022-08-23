Snapchat parent reaches $35 million biometric privacy class-action settlement in Illinois

Talia Soglin, Chicago Tribune
·3 min read

Illinois residents who use Snapchat may be eligible for payouts of between $58 and $117 in a class-action privacy settlement reached this month by the app’s parent company, Snap Inc.

The lawsuit alleges lenses and filters on Snapchat collect and store users’ biometric information without their informed consent in violation of Illinois’s biometric privacy law, which is among the strictest in the U.S.

Illinois residents who have used lenses or filters on Snapchat since Nov. 17, 2015 may be eligible for a cut of the $35 million settlement. Attorneys estimate 3.8 million people may be eligible; residents must submit a claim form by Nov. 5 to receive their payout if the settlement is approved, according to court documents.

The settlement was filed in the 18th Judicial Circuit Court in DuPage County and received preliminary approval from a judge Aug. 8. The lawsuit was originally filed in downstate Williamson County in November 2020 before proceeding to settlement talks this year. A final approval hearing in the case is scheduled for mid-November.

Snap did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement. In a statement, the company said it “continues to vehemently deny” its technology violates Illinois law and that it rolled out an in-app consent notice in the state earlier this year “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Lenses do not collect biometric data that can be used to identify a specific person, or engage in facial identification,” Snap said. “For example, Lenses can be used to identify an eye or a nose as being part of a face, but cannot identify an eye or a nose as belonging to any specific person.”

Snap said the data used to power lenses is never sent to the company’s servers and does not leave users’ mobile devices.

An attorney for the plaintiffs could not be reached.

The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, passed in 2008, requires prior notification and consent before a private entity can collect and save biometric data. The law, which is unusual in part because it allows private citizens to sue companies, has led to hundreds of lawsuits across the state and the U.S.

In May, a federal lawsuit was filed against Snap over its use of augmented reality filters. On Monday, the judge in that case granted Snap a stay in that case until the Illinois Supreme Court issues a decision on another biometric privacy case involving White Castle.

This spring, some Illinois Facebook users received checks for nearly $400 after Facebook settled a $650 million class-action lawsuit over its facial tagging feature. And in April, Google reached a $100 million settlement after a lawsuit alleged the company’s face-grouping tool, which sorts similar faces on Google Photos, also ran afoul of the law.

A final approval hearing in the Google case is scheduled for late September. The deadline for class members to submit claim forms is Sept. 24. Attorneys estimate that each class member — Illinois residents who have appeared in an image on Google Photos within the last seven years — will be eligible for a payout of between $200 and $400.

In May, Meta removed some augmented reality features — such as avatars and filters — from Facebook and Instagram in Illinois. At the time, a company spokesperson maintained the technology was not facial recognition, saying it had removed the features “to prevent meritless and distracting litigation.” The company said it planned to reintroduce the features on an opt-in basis.

Recommended Stories

  • Hank Aaron baseball card sells for record price

    Last week, a 1954 Henry Aaron rookie card from when he played for the Milwaukee Braves fetched an enormous price.

  • Breaking: DeSantis, state agencies file to dismiss Disney's Reedy Creek lawsuit filed by Orlando-area residents

    "Plaintiffs have no legal right to prohibit the State of Florida from dissolving governmental entities created by state law."

  • PlayStation Hit By $5.9 Billion Lawsuit For ‘Ripping People Off’ On Digital Games

    A consumer rights advocacy group is suing Sony for charging a 30 percent commission fee on all digital purchases made through the UK PlayStation Store. This is functionally a class action lawsuit that seeks to distribute billions of dollars to players who have used the PlayStation UK store since August 2016.

  • As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive

    HIGASHIOSAKA, Japan (Reuters) -The small factories in the western Japanese city of Higashiosaka for decades fuelled the thundering rise of the country's biggest brands - but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland. Home to about 6,000 firms, 87% of which have fewer than 20 employees, the city is emblematic of how such forces are pushing Japan's small manufacturers toward a tipping point. The workshops in Higashiosaka create metal components for everything from train seats to ballpoint pens, and have long relied on powerhouses such as Sharp, Panasonic, and Sanyo for orders.

  • Nene Leakes Ends Anti-Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bravo, Andy Cohen And NBCUniversal

    NeNe Leakes has dismissed her lawsuit against Bravo, Andy Cohen and NBCUniversal and more.

  • 3M Awaits Bankruptcy Ruling That May Sink Litigation Tactic

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co.’s attempt to block jury trials of more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing it of harming US soldiers faces a key test this week in front of a federal judge in Indianapolis.Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion

  • Venezuela Ordered to Pay ConocoPhillips $8.7 Billion Over Asset Seizures

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge in Washington, D.C., ordered Venezuela to pay about $8.7 billion to ConocoPhillips as compensation for seizing the energy company’s interests in oil projects. Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS

  • Illinois Walmart stores hit with discrimination complaint after denying service to transgender customer

    Story at a glance Discrimination charges have been filed against Walmart by a customer who said they were denied service because they are transgender. Skyler Hyatt, 36, in a complaint filed with the Illinois Human Rights Department this month, said Walmart employees at two stores last year refused to cash a money order because he…

  • Ford faces $1.7 billion damages bill over two deaths linked to F-250 truck design, lawyers say

    Lawyers told The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg that a jury ordered Ford to pay $1.7 billion in damages over the design of the F-250 roof.

  • A top Indian IT chief may be right in saying "moonlighting is cheating"

    Swiggy, one of India’s biggest food-delivery firms, recently gave its vote of confidence to moonlighting, the practice of employees taking second jobs. Two weeks later, one of India’s biggest IT leaders has labelled it “cheating.”

  • 7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month

    Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. Read: 15 Worst...

  • 19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

    Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...

  • California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers

    Ohio hog farmer Joe Brandt changed his operation a few years ago to give his pigs more room and keep pregnant sows out of the narrow crates used by most farms. Brandt said he wanted to treat his pigs more humanely, but in doing so he also created a niche for his family business amid heightened concerns about the treatment of animals, and that enabled him to charge higher prices for the pigs. With that measure, Brandt and farmers like him would suddenly be the only sources of bacon and pork chops for a state of 39 million people that consumes about 13% of the nation’s pork supply.

  • NeNe Leakes Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bravo

    The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed a lawsuit against Bravo, NBC Universal, franchise producer Andy Cohen and other parties in April

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Court puts on hold Graham's testimony in Ga. election probe

    A federal appeals court on Sunday agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court’s order requiring that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia. A subpoena had instructed the South Carolina Republican to appear before the special grand jury on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May last Monday denied Graham's request to quash his subpoena and on Friday rejected his effort to put her decision on hold while he appealed.

  • Tight Retirement Budget? Don't Retire in These 10 States With a High Cost of Living

    You might really want to think about it if you live in one of the 10 states listed below. The following 10 states have the highest cost of living as of the first quarter of 2022, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Each is shown alongside its index score, with the national average being 100.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • U.S. court upholds Conoco's $8.7 billion award for loss of Venezuela assets

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -A U.S. court upheld a tribunal's $8.75 billion award to U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips over the expropriation of its Venezuelan oil assets, granting a default judgment in the case on Friday. The decision gives the U.S. company new authority to collect on a 2019 award by a World Bank tribunal. The award includes interest that adds at least $1 billion to the amount owed to Conoco.

  • Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

    It's the earliest age at which most of us can start receiving Social Security. But it's not the best age to start.