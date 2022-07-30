Snapchat records lead to Naples man arrest in connection with 2021 child sex crime

A Naples man faces charges in sex crimes authorities allege he committed more than a year ago.

Olsen Paul, 23, was arrested Thursday on two counts stemming from a July 21, 2021, encounter with a minor.

The victim was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center, said a Collier County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

The victim told the center's staff that, around March 6, 2021, three men sexually assaulted her in an undisclosed location.

The victim was 15 at the time. The three men were aware of her age, according to an affidavit.

Investigators also collected the victim's phone as evidence, officials said. Upon executing a search on the device, they found a video, which depicted the victim engaging in a sexual encounter with an unknown Black male, according to the report.

Investigators then provided the victim with a photo lineup on Aug. 17. The victim identified one of the potential suspects as Paul, authorities said.

The report also said the victim witnessed a video circulating through one of the suspect's Snapchat accounts.

In response to a search warrant, Snapchat provided the records. The videos showed the victim engaging in sexual acts with an individual of similar physical appearance to Paul, the report said.

Detectives then interviewed Paul on Thursday at his residence, in the 6400 block of College Park Circle.

They arrested Paul and charged him with one count of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16; and using or allowing a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was taken to Naples Jail Center and bonded out Saturday, jail records indicate.

Paul's next court date is Aug. 22.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Snapchat video leaves Naples man facing child sex crime charges