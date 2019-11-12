Snapchat Spectacles 3 review: Pretty, pricey

No one's going to pay $380 for decent point-of-view video glasses and some trippy filters. But that's kind of the point of Snapchat Spectacles 3. They're merely a stepping stone towards true augmented reality eyewear -- a public hardware beta for the Snap Lab R&D team that Apple and Facebook aren't getting as they tinker in their bunkers.

Still, I hoped for something that could at least unlock the talents of forward-thinking video creators. Yet the unpredictable and uncontrollable AR effects sadly fail to make use of Spectacles' fashionable form factor in premium steel. The clunky software requires clips be uploaded for processing and then re-downloaded before you can apply the 10 starter effects like a rainbow landscape filter or a shimmering fantasy falcon. This all makes producing AR content a chore instead of a joy for something only briefly novel.

Spectacles 3 go on sale today for $380 in black 'Carbon' or rose gold-ish 'Mineral' color schemes on Spectacles.com, Neiman Marcus, and Ron Robinson in the UK, shipping in a week. Announced in August, they're sunglasses with two stereoscopic lenses capable of capturing depth to produce "3D" photos, and videos you can add AR effects to on your phone. You also get a very nice folds-flat leather USB-C charging case that powers up the glasses four times, and a Google Cardboard-style VR viewer.

"Spectacles 3 is a limited production run. We're not looking for massive sales here. We're targeting people who are excited about these effects -- creative storytellers" says Matt Hanover of the Snap Lab team.

Gen 1 featured a "toy-like design to get people used to wearing tech on their face", while Gen 2 and 2.1 had a more subdued look abandoning the coral color schemes to push mainstream adoption. What Gen 3 can't do is force a $40 million write-off due to poor sales, as V1 did after only shipping 220,000 with hundreds of thousands more gathering dust somewhere. Snap is already losing $227 million per quarter as it scrambles to break even.

So it seems with Spectacles 3 that Snap is gathering data and biding its time, trying to avoid burning too much cash until it can build a version that overlays effects atop a user's view through the glasses. "We're still able to get feedback from the customer and inform the future of Spectacles. That's really the goal for us" Hanover confirms.

His CEO Evan Spiegel agrees, telling me on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt that it would be 10 years until we see augmented reality glasses worthy of mainstream consumer adoption. That's a long time for an unprofitable company to spend competing to invest in R&D versus cash-rich companies like Facebook and Apple.

tl;dr

Spectacles could be worth the steep $380 if you're a videographer for a living, perhaps making futuristic social media clips like Karen X Cheng, a creator Snap hired to demonstrate the device's potential. They're cool enough looking that you could wear them around Cannes or Coachella without people getting weirded out like they did with Google Glass. And as Snap's Lens Studio lets anyone build 3D effects for Spectacles 3, perhaps we'll see some filters and imaginary characters that are more than just a momentary gimmick.

But for those simply seeking first-person camera glasses, I'd still recommend the Spectacles 2 at $150 to $200 depending on style which remain available. The 3D features don't carry the weight of paying double the price for Spec 3s. And at least the 2nd-gen Specs are waterproof, which make them great for ocean play with fun underwater shooting when you don't want to risk losing or fizzling your phone.