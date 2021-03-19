What is Snapchat Spotlight? How to promote your videos on the TikTok-like feature of the app
Snapchat's Spotlight feature is a TikTok-like component for promoting viral videos from the Snapchat community.
Anyone can submit videos to Spotlight from the top of the "Send To" page.
Here's everything you need to know about Spotlight on Snapchat, including tips for getting your snaps accepted.
One way to know when a new social media platform is popular is when you see established social media apps mimicking what makes the new one successful. That's the case with Snapchat's Spotlight.
What to know about Snapchat's Spotlight feature
The Spotlight feature on Snapchat is a dedicated tab in the Snapchat app (the last tab on the right) for promoting short viral videos from the Snapchat community, much like TikTok.
But unlike TikTok, your Spotlight video won't have a comments section, and other users won't be able to see your display name unless you are 18 and older and have a public profile.
How to submit a snap to Spotlight
In the Snapchat app, tap the Camera tab to get ready to make a snap.
Tap and hold the record icon to create your video snap. Release the button when you're done recording and then add any edits or effects as you normally would.
Tap "Send To" at the bottom right of the screen.
Tap "Spotlight" at the top of the page. You might need to agree to Spotlight terms by tapping "Okay."
Snapchat recommends adding a topic to the snap. Tap "#AddTopic" to set your topic.
At the bottom of the page, tap "Send."
How to check the status of your Snapchat Spotlight submission
Quick tip: Not every submission makes it to the Spotlight page; your Snap will be reviewed by a moderator before the snap potentially appears on Spotlight.
How to save or delete a Spotlight snap
Tap your profile avatar at the top left of the Snapchat screen.
If it's not already expanded, tap "Spotlight & Snap Map" so you can see your list of Spotlight snaps.
Tap and hold the snap you are interested in.
In the pop-up menu, choose the option you want - tap "Delete Snap," "Save Snap," or "Send Snap."
Tips for getting a snap onto Spotlight
Before you submit a snap to Spotlight, you should take care to make a good submission so it's more likely to be accepted and published. Here are some tips to keep in mind:
Spotlight snaps need to adhere to Snapchat's community guidelines and be suitable for all audiences.
Quick tip: In the US, you also need to be 13 or older to participate. Age requirements vary by country and region.
Spotlights must be video - still images and text-only snaps are not accepted.
Don't submit sponsored snaps or attempt to sell products or services within the spotlight video.
All videos must be vertical and can be up to 60 seconds long at a maximum.
You should add a hashtag topic when you submit the snap to Spotlight.
Snapchat wants Spotlight snaps to be the best that the community has to offer, so you should strive to be creative, incorporating tools like sounds, lenses, and GIFs.
Only submit original content you created, and don't infringe on copyright - for example, only use music from Snapchat's library.
