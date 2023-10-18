Snapchat stalker jailed for threatening to rape and kill woman and her mother

A stalker who threatened to rape and kill a woman and her mother has been jailed for 40 months.

Lewis Haigh, 22, from Bradford, set up multiple Snapchat accounts to bombard his victims with messages and warn them they were "going to suffer".

He also set up a fake social media account to make it appear the younger woman was offering sexual services.

He pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to stalking, making threats to kill and resisting a police officer.

Prosecutor Adam Walker told the court Haigh had targeted the two women because he wrongly believed he had been in a relationship with the daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The defendant sent the younger woman unwanted gifts and arranged for unwanted takeaways to be delivered to her home, the court heard.

In one message, Haigh told her: "There's a bullet with your name on it ... you're going to suffer for all of this mark my words."

In another, he threatened that she was "going to go missing" and "won't be seen again".

Haigh also made threats to post "revenge porn" images online, the court heard.

In a victim impact statement, the women said they felt like "prisoners" in their own home because of Haigh's offending, which spanned from September 2020 to August 2022 and continued even when he knew police were investigating him.

Zarreen Alam-Cheetham, in mitigation, said Haigh's rational thinking had been consumed by anger.

A psychiatric report suggested Haigh displayed some elements of emotionally unstable personality disorder.

Jailing Haigh, Recorder Tahir Khan KC said his offending had caused huge distress and fear for both women.

He told the defendant his conduct was "sinister and deliberately intended to maximise anxiety and upset".

The judge made Haigh subject to an indefinite restraining order which bans him from contacting either woman.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.