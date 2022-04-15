Snapchat, surveillance video, sex toys: New details surface in case against Alan Moran

A 17-year-old boy who sent his parents a text message for help after allegedly being touched inappropriately by an ex-Diamondhead city councilman took the keys out of the truck they were in so Alan Moran couldn’t leave before sheriff’s deputies arrived, the victim’s mother testified in a court hearing Friday morning.

When the victim and Moran arrived at Dolly’s Quick Stop in Kiln on the evening of Feb. 14, the child’s mother, father and two friends of the family were there and attempted to detain the former Ward 2 city official until Hancock County investigators got to the scene 5 minutes after the boy’s father called authorities.

The victim’s parents and investigator testified in front of County Court Judge Trent Favre, who decided there was enough evidence in the felony child sex crime case to bound it over to a grand jury.

Moran is accused of buying the victim beer and touching him in the genitals on Valentine’s Day under the guise of teaching the boy how to run a Philip’s Pest Control mosquito truck. The company is owned by Moran’s father, State Sen. Philip Moran.

Alan Moran and his father were both present in the courtroom Friday morning, along with defense attorney Donald Rafferty.

Moran faces a felony charge of touching of a child for lustful purposes while in a position of trust or authority over the minor, a felony, and three other misdemeanor charges.

Diamondhead Councilman Alan Moran resigns from office more than a month after arrest

Holding ex-councilman at gas station after alleged crimes

Hancock County sheriff’s Inv. Matt Sekinger testified that a shirtless Moran was at Dolly’s Quick Stop when he arrived at the scene.

Sekinger interviewed the victim, who showed him a Snapchat text that Moran had allegedly sent asking the boy to meet up and work for him.

The victim told Sekinger that Moran rubbed his leg and genitals through his clothes while he was driving the work truck.

When the victim protested, Moran said, “What, are you mad at me? You don’t want me to touch you there?’” Sekinger testified.

The victim then sent a text message to his father and asked to be picked up at the gas station.

Sekinger testified that the victim had met with Moran on two other occasions before the Feb. 14 incident. On one of those occasions, the victim alleged he and two friends met with Moran in a room above the pest control office.

Moran allegedly served the minors beer and offered them a sex toy. The three minors declined to use the sex toy but did drink the alcohol that was offered, Sekinger said.

The defense argued that the sheriff’s office did not find or search for the sex toy and the incident was hearsay.

Victim’s mom takes the stand

When the victim’s parents arrived, the boy handed the truck keys over to his mother so Alan Moran couldn’t leave, the teen’s mother testified, adding that the suspect said “I want out of here.”

The mother said she and the other adults who went to pick up the teen attempted to detain Alan, who wiggled out of his clothing and their grasp and ran into the woods and threw one of his cell phones.

She had already gotten possession of the other phone, she testified.

Sekinger testified that investigators obtained video surveillance from earlier that day where Moran bought a 12-pack of beer and got into the pest control truck the victim was driving. He also said there was surveillance from Dolly’s.

Defense attorney questions witnesses

Defense attorney Donald Rafferty argued that Moran was shirtless because it was ripped off by the boy’s parents and two acquaintances of the victim, saying the then-councilman was scared he was going to be attacked.

Rafferty said that the case is an attempt by the parents to extort money from Alan Moran, who told him to pay up or they would call law enforcement.

Both of the boy’s parents denied those claims later on Friday.

The defense said the whole case relied on the testimony of the victim and there was no physical evidence.

Rafferty questioned Sekinger, if Moran panted, masturbated or showed any sign that he touched the victim for sexual gratification. Sekinger said touching the victim’s penis was proof it was done for sexual gratification.

Rafferty said the incident was the first time the victim had worked for Philip Moran’s company but alleged it was a tryout and the victim had not been hired or paid at that point. He also asked Sekinger if he was aware that Alan Moran did not work for the pest control company. If Alan Moran did not work for the company and the defendant had no proof he had been hired by the company, the defense said Alan Moran could not be guilty of holding a position of power or trust over the victim, which was needed for the felony charge Alan Moran faces.

Sekinger responded by saying having “the ability to call them to work means having the ability to fire them.”

Attorney wants GPS data, subpoenas sheriff for criminal complaints against Coast councilman

‘This victim’s not the first victim.’

After the hearing, the victim’s parents met with their attorney, David Baria.

Baria told the Sun Herald on Friday that he had interviewed several people who claimed to be victims of Moran. “Folks just came out of the woodwork,” he said.

“As we’ve alleged in our complaint, this victim’s not the first victim, but we want to make sure that he’s the last,” Baria said. “The criminal process is working and my clients are very happy the process is working.”

In response to the defense’s accusation the parents were trying to extort money from Moran, Baria said, “That is an utter falsehood. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Baria said the defense’s attempt to put the victim’s character on trial was proof that they didn’t have a case. “It’s upsetting to have the victim’s character impugned when he did nothing wrong. They don’t have a case. Of course, they’re going to attack him.”

What’s next in case against Alan Moran

A grand jury will review the case and determine if there’s enough evidence to hand down and indictment.

Sekinger said the sheriff’s department issued a subpoena to Snapchat and are waiting to receive the messages.

Alan Moran will remain out of jail on bond as the case moves to a grand jury.

Attorney Olen Anderson is prosecuting the case.